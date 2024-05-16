Zubeen Garg reacts to female cop suspended for kissing, hugging him on stage: She shouldn't have been suspended

Zubeen Garg, who enjoys a huge fan following especially in the North-East states, has decided to stand up for his female cop fan. In a viral video, she was seen getting emotional as she went up on stage in the middle of a concert, and started hugging him. Garg dealt with the situation with care, and later news surfaced that she was suspended Singer Zubeen Garg with the female fan.

Talking to us, he says, “She shouldn’t have been suspended. I am posting on social media as well, I got to know on Wednesday, the concert happened a week ago. It’s not a bad thing that she came, hugged and cried. I am feeling bad about it as someone she admires. I don’t know exactly what led to the suspension. I will take some action for sure on this.”

The 51-year-old, who is still remembered in this part of the country for his song Ya Ali, meanwhile is not too happy when artists become the target of crowd antics. Like recently, a bottle was thrown at singer Sunidhi Chauhan while performing on stage. Garg adds, “All this happens only sometimes. I try to always stop it and cooperate with people, with their emotions. People adore me a lot, so they don’t do this often.”