Thursday, May 16, 2024
Zubeen Garg reacts to female cop suspended for kissing, hugging him on stage: She shouldn't have been suspended

ByRishabh Suri
May 16, 2024 06:24 PM IST

Singer Zubeen Garg talks to HT City about his female cop fan being suspended after hugging, kissing him on stage recently.

Zubeen Garg, who enjoys a huge fan following especially in the North-East states, has decided to stand up for his female cop fan. In a viral video, she was seen getting emotional as she went up on stage in the middle of a concert, and started hugging him. Garg dealt with the situation with care, and later news surfaced that she was suspended

Talking to us, he says, “She shouldn’t have been suspended. I am posting on social media as well, I got to know on Wednesday, the concert happened a week ago. It’s not a bad thing that she came, hugged and cried. I am feeling bad about it as someone she admires. I don’t know exactly what led to the suspension. I will take some action for sure on this.”

The 51-year-old, who is still remembered in this part of the country for his song Ya Ali, meanwhile is not too happy when artists become the target of crowd antics. Like recently, a bottle was thrown at singer Sunidhi Chauhan while performing on stage. Garg adds, “All this happens only sometimes. I try to always stop it and cooperate with people, with their emotions. People adore me a lot, so they don’t do this often.”

    Rishabh Suri

    Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

