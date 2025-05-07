Codename ‘Operation Sindoor’ is a tribute to the widows of Pahalgam: Here's what they have to say about the strike

In the wee hours of Wednesday, the Indian government confirmed that retaliatory airstrikes had been carried out on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The strikes, hitting nine targets in total, came two weeks after the devastating Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 men, most of whom were on holiday with their families. The mission was named ‘Operation Sindoor’ — a title both symbolic and stirring, evoking strong emotions across the country. But why ‘Sindoor’? What’s in a name, and what message does it convey? Codename ‘Operation Sindoor’ - symbolism behind the name

The symbolism

In Hindu tradition, sindoor (vermilion) is not just a cosmetic symbol; it is a sacred mark worn by married women, symbolising their marital status and the well-being of their husbands. Naming a military operation after such a deeply personal and emotional cultural symbol carries weight. For many, it represents not only vengeance but remembrance. According to reports, ‘Operation Sindoor’ was deliberately named to honour the women whose husbands were killed in the Pahalgam attack, a massacre described by the Indian government as “barbaric and targeted.” The victims, reportedly identified and separated based on their religion before being executed, left behind families reeling in trauma.

In Hindu tradition, sindoor is worn by married women

A tribute to the widows of Pahalgam

The operation’s name has struck a powerful chord with the families of those who lost their lives. In Pune, Sangita Ganbote, whose husband Kaustubh Ganbote was among the slain, voiced support for the military’s response. “The action taken by the military is good, and by naming it as Operation Sindoor, they have respected the women,” she said in an interview shared by ANI. “I still cry some days. We were waiting for PM Modi to take such action, and he has given them a befitting reply. Terrorists should be eliminated.” Her son, Kunal Ganbote, echoed the sentiment: “We all were waiting for such action to be taken... The name of the operation is ‘Sindoor’ and I think it was named this way to respect women like my mother.”

Ashanya Dwivedi, wife of 30-year-old Shubham Dwivedi, also voiced her appreciation, stating: “I want to thank PM Modi for taking revenge for my husband's death. My entire family had trust in him, and the way he replied (to Pakistan), he has kept our trust alive. This is the real tribute to my husband. Wherever my husband is, he will be at peace today.”

Furthermore, in a rare show of unity, opposition parties joined government leaders in praising the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces. Social media saw a wave of support for the military, with hashtags like #OperationSindoor and #JusticeForPahalgamVictims trending across platforms. Celebrities, too, spoke up. From film stars to cricketers, many called the operation a “strong and appropriate” response to the Pahalgam killings. Yet, amidst all the applause and patriotism, it was the quiet strength and broken voices of the widows that defined the true gravity of the operation’s impact.