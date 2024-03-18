Coquette nails is bow maximalism in the cutest way!

Thought you've seen the end of bows? They've been on your hair, shoes, outfits, bags and in home décor as well. Well, this trend ups that ante by taking bows to your nails. That's right! With ‘coquette nails’ tiny little bows are jumping into manicures. The pretty pastel shades with tiny bows are just what you need to welcome the warm season. Ready to ask for this when you visit the salon next?

Flaunt your charm in this cute trend of wearing pretty bows with stones and shimmer on the nails (Instagram)

What the coquette-core nail fad is all about

The trend packs a Victorian charm, exuding that Downton Abbey-Bridgerton-like appeal. It's everywhere on Instagram, with the hashtag #coquettenails touching 45.3K posts and counting!

Use this on gradient nails (Instagram)





Users are sharing photos of pretty nails in a baby pink base using a silver bow, with a lace effect, come creating bows on gradient nails and others going gingham style!

Here's how to give it a birthday cake design (Instagram)



One user even gave it a birthday cake frosting effect with the cake cherry and white frosting!



So many elements to choose from

The trend allows you to use your nails like a canvas. You start by going with a plain base in sheer or pink, but that is where the design monotony ends.

Choose from different motifs and elements like mini flowers and Hello Kitty (Instagram)

You can dress up the rest of your nails with a choice of cute elements from hearts and flowers to stars, strawberries, cherries, pearls, crystals and rhinestones, bees, Hello Kitty, teddy bears and more.

The big advantage of this trend is that it goes well with nails of any length, although the longer the nails are, the more space there is to get creative.

