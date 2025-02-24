Viral video: This groom in Uttar Pradesh ditches luxury car, opts for a bulldozer bidaai, arriving to the wedding in JCB

Planning a 2025 wedding in India? Here's a new and unconventional entry for the groom that is breaking away from old wedding trends! Instead of going the usual band, baaja, baraat way with dhol tasha and long lines of baraatis dancing in the middle of the road, revelling (and holding up traffic) for hours, a wedding procession decided to do something hatke! JCB waali baraat in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi is winning hearts on social media (Photos: Adobe Stock (For representational purposes only))

Weddings in India are a festival and we've seen it all, from bullock carts to luxury cars, chopper entries, and even elephants! In fact, some grooms with a quirky sense of humour have also gone ahead and ditched the ghodi for a wooden horse toy for their entry, choosing to leave with the venue with the bride in tow atop the picturesque toy!

But one groom with an especially rustic aesthetic opted for a new style. After the wedding rituals, an emotional bidaai soon turned into an internet-special viral moment.

Band, baaja, bulldozer!

After the wedding, the bride and groom sat in an SUV for the bidaai, or ceremonial send-off of the happy couple. The car hit the road, and soon the wedding party was joined leaving from the venue by a convoy of JCB trucks! The video has been doing the rounds on X (formerly Twitter), and social media users quickly termed it the “bulldozer wedding”.

Though initially some of the guests were surprised (even shocked, fearing bulldozer action), it turned out that the JCB trucks were a part of the festivities!

Speaking about the incident, the groom's uncle Ramkumar told NDTV, “These are Babaji's bulldozers and we thought of doing a different kind of 'bidaai' with them, which will look good and different. I am very happy. People traditionally use cars and helicopters, but we used bulldozers because, by the grace of god, we own some JCBs.”

The groom Rahul Yadav, and his wife, Karishma were equally pleased! Rahul told the news portal, “We decided to do this thinking that people will like it. The bulldozer is very popular in Uttar Pradesh.”

Social media gives it a thumbs up

“Lagta hai kisi thekedar ki baraat hai (seems like it's a wedding procession of a contractor),” wrote one viewer on X. Another delighted user commented, “Dhanya hai ye Bharat aur dhanya hain iske waasi!”

Another one quipped, “Ghazab! Sheher ke themed weddings ke muqable, gaav ki yeh anokhi bulldozer shaadi!”

What's your take on this? Could the JCB baraat be a new wedding trend in India?