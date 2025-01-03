EXCLUSIVE| Armaan Malik opens up on wedding with Aashna Shroff for the 1st time: Felt like the perfect reflection of…

Singer Armaan Malik gave a new year surprise to his fans by dropping his wedding pics with wife, fashion influencer Aashna Shroff. While the couple didn’t reveal any details about the wedding, we got to know that the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on December 28 in Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra. Armaan Malik's first interview post wedding(Photo: Instagram)

In his first conversation post the wedding, the singer recalls the precious moment when he said ‘I do’ to his wife. “As I stood there beside Aashna, exchanging vows, it felt surreal. After seven beautiful years together, saying ‘I do’ in a ceremony that was uniquely ours felt like the perfect reflection of our journey: intimate, personal, and filled with love,” he says.

The musician made the moment even more special by combining his first love of music to his love for Aashna. “To honor that sacred moment, I wrote Seven from my wedding EP - Saanvarey, a song that captures the essence of ‘Saat Janmo Ka Saath’, our promise to be together for a lifetime and beyond. Every note in the song speaks to the depth of our bond. And when Aashna joined me on her entry song Ghar, her voice brought our love story to life in the most magical way ever,” he shares, adding, “Love isn’t just a feeling—it’s everything: the quiet moments, the big celebrations, and the way we share every joy and sorrow. This is my love letter to Aashna and to everything we've built together.”

Armaan’s father, composer Daboo Malik gets emotional as he talks about the wedding. “Armaan was very emotional when he was taking vows and speaking about Aashna and their journey. That is the moment where we all broke down as we couldn’t handle the emotions,” he shares, adding, “It was a very close-knit affair and for both families, biggestchallenge was to keep it quiet as that is how the kids wanted. It was like a dream for me as Armaan is the first person to get married in our family’s next generation. So, every single moment we were in tears. It was so emotional.”

Talking about Aashna, Daboo feels protective. “Aashna is a very special child. She's very intelligent and sharp. As a father, she's my daughter, I don't even want to get the ‘father-in-law' word in it. She takes so much of the responsibility and despite it being her big day, she made sure we were not bothered. The way she has taken care of the entire family, we feel blessed,” he says.

Ask him how has Aashna changed his son for the better and he says, “Armaan is the baby of the family. He has always been overprotected. With Ashna in his life, he's become responsible and mature. He's taking on the responsibilities in life and it's beautiful. They compliment each other amazingly.”