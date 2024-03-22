An all-inclusive guide to decorating your home for Holi

On-theme decor for any celebration doesn’t just help bring the festive spirit into your home but can make your space feel elevated with a renewed celebratory spirit. With the big day of Holi just around the corner, from accent walls with a collection of topical artwork to bright tableware that will set the perfect pop tone for your dining area, there are a lot of elegant options to consider. Think floral fountain centrepieces, rainbow tablescapes, and rangoli art adorning your entryway. Most of the decor can be switched with completely sustainable and organic alternatives which you can also flaunt all year round and avoid sending them to the landfill after single use.

THE SWAY OF BRIGHT HUES

Opt for vibrant cushions, throws, and curtains in shades of red, yellow, green, and blue to inject energy and vivacity into your living room or lounge area. Another popular way to incorporate bright colours is by designing a floral fountain centrepiece using exotic blooms like roses, lilies, daisies, sunflowers, carnations, and orchids into handmade, sustainable vases.

ROYAL RANGOLI

When it comes to the annual ritual of making a rangoli design, go with an intricate pattern using all-organic colours and flowers or even go all-out with Swarovski crystals for a modern take on the traditional art form.

THEMED TABLESCAPES

If you are having people over for brunch or dinner on the day of Holi, bring a touch of colour into your dinner with floral cutlery, bright crystal glassware, and bold table linens in rich hues of red, orange, and yellow, complemented by matching serving bowls.

PATTERN PLAY

Infuse your home with playful patterns and prints that reflect the playful spirit of Holi. Experiment with bold geometrics, tribal motifs, and abstract designs on textiles, upholstery, and wallpaper to add a contemporary twist to traditional décor elements.

MAKE YOUR HOME BAR POP

Switch up your usual spirits with colour and flavour infusions like bringing in red, cranberry vodka, and floral mixers that impart organic colour into your cocktails and keep a collection of edible drinking glitter handy to further Holi-fy the experience. Temporarily replace your traditional glassware with recycled, green-coloured glasses or drinkware from places that make them out of broken bottles like Rangdaar, Kavi The Poetry Art Project, FWRD India and more.

DECK UP YOUR SPACE WITH HANDCRAFTED DECOR

Add a personal touch to your Holi décor with handcrafted ornaments and trinkets inspired by Indian folk art traditions. Hang brightly painted terracotta pots, decorative torans, and intricately designed paper lanterns to imbue your space with charm and character.

Inputs by interior designer Manjari Sharma