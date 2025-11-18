Just to be clear, we're not talking about Christmas decor. Burgundy beckoning: It's time again for winter's richest decor trend (Photos: Pinterest, Instagram) As the winter months roll in so does the time for a light sprucing up of your homely spaces. Even if you aren't the kind that are reinvent their homes with every passing season, you can still agree that winter in particular calls for a teeny revamp as homes become cocoons for super cozy day-ins and merry evenings. While you can't go wrong with a tart red, an emerald green and hints of plaid in the runup to Christmas, upholstering your hosting space with those shades as early as now, can feel a bit...kitschy.

And that's what the magic of burgundy holds space for. The colour may have been around for eons, but the kind of voracious boost it has received in the past few years has almost elevated its evergreen status, similar to that of a neutral. Moody, royal and capable of creating a sense of grounding and gravity, it then becomes the perfect shade to accent your space with, for the winter months. Interior design extraordinaire Megan Molten tells Southern Living, "I’ve seen it all over the markets and in fashion, which always translates into the home...It’s richer, moodier, and more timeless. It brings this sense of vintage luxury that feels so right for the holidays" — "It's the new red," she quips.