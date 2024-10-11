‘Ek hi dil hai yaar SRK kitni baar jeetogey’; Netizens throwback on Shah Rukh Khan's journey to buying Mannat

Let’s take a trip down memory lane to when Shah Rukh Khan fulfilled a dream that once seemed out of reach: buying Mannat. Nestled in the affluent Bandstand area of Bandra in Mumbai, Mannat stands as a stunning blend of vintage charm and modern elegance, sprawling across 27,000 square feet. In the early 2000s, SRK faced numerous challenges on his journey to making this iconic bungalow his own. After establishing himself as a leading actor in Bollywood, he purchased Mannat in 2001 for ₹13.01 crore. Fast forward to today, and its estimated value has skyrocketed. Mannat

In a touching moment captured in his 2005 documentary, The Inner World of Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar reflected on what Mannat means to him. “Buying this house has been one of the most difficult things I’ve done in my life. I didn’t have a home after my parents passed away; I have a house fetish. I’ve always wanted a home. I got this house when I had kids. This is my family’s house, and someday my great-grandchildren will live here like an old Parsi family,” he shared.

Fans continue to celebrate this story, sharing positivity and inspiration across social media. “He always has a home in my heart,” said one. “Ek hi dil hai yaar SRK kitni baar jeetogey,” said another about the video. “Manifestation and hard work are a great combination,” was one more comment and we can't help but agree. Another keen fan noticed a correlation between SRK's role in Om Shanti Om (2007) saying, “Reminds me of that scene in Om Shanti Om when Om says to Pappu that 'one day this house will be mine' when he becomes a star. I wonder if Om Prakash Makhija was to represent SRK as a struggling actor with big dreams.” For many, the pilgrimage to SRK's Mannat has been a lifelong dream.

SRK’s journey to Mannat is not just a tale of wealth but proves that dreams, no matter how distant they may seem, can indeed come true.