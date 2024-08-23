Gen Z's journey from dorm to dream home

As the oldest Generation Z (or Gen Z) enters the workplace and gains the purchasing power to become new homeowners, they have transformed their home spaces into newer forms. Out of the other older generations, Gen Z is the one that completely grew up in a digital culture. Having spent most of their time online, this generation consumes everything available on the internet, which means an array of distinctive personal choices and styles. Gen Z-inspired home interiors.(trumatter/Instagram)

Home is the safest place for anyone and for Gen Z, personalisation, self-expression and creativity are imperative as they wish to add a sense of individuality to their homes. This generation loves experimenting with newer-age styles that depict their personalities the best. From the “cottage core” aesthetic to “dopamine decor”, there is a lot to dive into when it comes to interior design trends that Gen Z has picked up.

They prioritise eco-friendly materials, versatile furniture, sustainable materials, and a combination of vibrant colours and simple designs. With their digital-forward approach, this generation also prefers technological integration, preferring smart home equipment that goes with their design. When it comes to giving a personal touch to the homes, it is quite crucial for Gen Z that their space speaks about them. “Personalization is important for Gen Z, who frequently include DIY projects, original artwork, and unique style design combinations in their homes. They seek inspiration from social media platforms their favourite shows or social media and like designing spaces that reflect their identity and values,” says Latika Khatri, founder of a design studio.

“Some trends that have emerged recently concerning Gen Z’s approach to home decor have been influencing broader businesses including sustainability, individuality, and technologically advanced designs. Companies are increasingly creating eco-friendly, personalized, and multipurpose items that represent Gen Z values and shape future market trends,” says Akanksha Sinha, an interior designer.

The overall design aesthetics that Gen Z prefer are sophisticated with meaning and authenticity. They are also not afraid to incorporate a touch of liveliness with vibrant colour palettes, and string lights into their homes. “Aesthetics such as modern boho, industrial chic, and retro-futurism interest this generation the most. They combine clean lines with personal, diverse details to create environments that are authentic, meaningful, and expressive of their personalities,” added Latika.