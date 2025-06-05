Home is where the Earth is: Eco-friendly decor ideas that don’t compromise style

Every June 5th, the world hits the refresh button; not on our browsers, but on our commitment to the planet. World Environment Day serves as a global reminder to prioritise the planet's health, promoting sustainable living through eco-friendly homes.(Photo: Adobe Stock)

World Environment Day isn’t just another date on the calendar, but a global wake-up call, a green reminder that Earth isn’t just our home, it’s our only one.

Although we humans should be considerate of our beloved planet’s wellbeing, each day, launched by the United Nations in 1972, this annual event rallies people from all corners to spotlight the most pressing environmental challenges of our time.

This day, reflect on the problems but also spread the awareness of their solutions, such as renewable energy breakthroughs, zero-waste innovations, rewilding projects, and eco-friendly homes that make living sustainably not only possible, but stylish as well.

Wiser options

Well, a lot of consideration goes into building an eco-friendly home, which has the chance of getting overlooked. “Choosing FSC-certified mango or teak wood furniture and organic cotton or linen upholstery made using natural dyes, are eco-friendly choice that one can make. Usage of handwoven jute or hemp rugs for breathable, biodegradable flooring is also a wiser option,” advises Aman Bansal, the founder of Maanavi Homes.

Improve concentration capabilities

Apart from the materials used to build a house, it is also essential to keep in mind the ways to let nature access your home.

An extensive research by NASA had previously revealed that houseplants can clean up to 87 per cent of air toxins in just 24 hours. There have also been studies that have proven indoor plants improve concentration capabilities and productivity levels by 15%, as well as reduce stress levels and boost your mood, too.

The blend of function and wellness

“Lighting plans can include low-wattage LED profiles, layered with natural-light corridors, as they reduce artificial dependency. And instead of ornamental décor, we suggest integrating vertical herb gardens or native species like areca palms, blending function, wellness, with visual warmth,” opines Hardesh Chawla, director, Essentia Environments.

Eco-friendly decisions

But what are a few minute details that one can pay attention to, to make eco-friendly decisions for their space? Saba Kapoor, the co-founder of Nivasa, shares a few tips on the same- “A neutral, earthy colour palette drawn from nature, helps the space feel cohesive with its environment, while layers of organic textures provide richness without resorting to loud colours or synthetic accents.”

She further adds, “One can opt for handcrafted pieces made from natural materials and non-toxic finishes like cane, rattan, stone, etc. We can also choose handcrafted vases in terracotta or ceramic. Style them on coffee tables or consoles with organic cotton runners and soy candles."

(Written by Rajlekha Roy Burman)