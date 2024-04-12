How to decorate a biophilic's dream home with sustainable decor and greenery

Decorating your space to be a reflection of yourself, while also ensuring it exudes calm amid a storm can be a tricky balance. So for this summer season, look towards Nature and its varying hues of green, brown and beige. Sounds boring? Think again. Biophiles or those who love life and living things can give their home an easy upgrade with a few swaps. Interior designer Minnie Bhatt says, “Home decor can be revolutionised by incorporating biophilic design into your happy place aka your home. Fill it with elements that are natural and sustainable and give a feeling of tranquillity. Build a soothing oasis that looks attractive by embracing natural and sustainable decor.” Allow natural light to enter your home(Instagram)

A quick way to incorporate the biophilic trend is by adding artworks of landscapes, botanical illustrations or wildlife photos that will bring a hint of Nature inside your home. Bhatt shares a few more ways to hop on this trend:

Choose sustainable materials and decor(Instagram)

Sustainable for the win

While decorating your home, one of the main principles of biophilia is using sustainable materials. Bhatt explains that this means choosing eco-friendly options, such as reclaimed wood, bamboo, cork and recycled glass for your furniture and décor. While these materials reduce the environmental impact, they also add a touch of warmth and cosy to your space.

Add living plants to different corners of your home (Instagram)

Green is the focus

City folk know the feeling of a lack of spaces which are teeming with greenery. So create sections in your home that will make the dendrophile (a person who loves plants and trees) in you happy. Bhatt elaborates, “Living plants are a critical aspect of biophilic design. Plants do more than just cleanse the air, they foster an understanding of Nature.” So, introduce a range of easy-to-care plants like snake plants, pothos or succulents in your home. Put them into mini pots by your table, hang planters by the window or let vines cascade from your bookshelves.

Use colours seen naturally in Nature in your decor (Instagram)

Hues of Nature

When picking out colours and textures for decor, look outside your window or think back to the days spent in your hometown, when you were one with Nature. Take inspiration from the world around you. Opt for hues such as olive or forest green, while tan, beige and mud brown. Keep an eye out for items made with materials such as stone, jute and rattan. Together, these choices will create a colour scheme that mirrors the beauty of the natural world.

Let there be light!

A true biophilic home demands the maximal utilisation of natural light. Discard those heavy blinds and replace them with curtains made from sheer or light-filtering fabrics to allow daylight to penetrate at all times. If you can, consider installing big windows and a skylight, if possible, which will also minimise the energy consumption on artificial lighting.