Labubu parties across India are redefining cute and quirky decor

The internet's Labubu obsession is now taking over the party scene too! From Delhi to Mumbai, clubs are hosting themed nights with giveaways, mascots, quirky drinks, and games, turning this craze into a full-blown fiesta. Labubu-themed parties take over India's nightlife

Oscar Luxe Club in Noida rode the viral Labubu wave on July 12 with a themed night offering free entry. Guests arrived in Labubu-inspired outfits, posed with mascots, and danced the night away. Saloni Sharma, marketing head, shares, "Watching people of all ages come together, dress up, and go all in made it feel like more than just a party. It felt movement."

In Mumbai, Someplace Else at The Park Hotel threw a 'LabubuLand' party on July 26, where guests grooved while holding Labubu cutouts. Supriti Sahay, sales and marketing director, explains, "We wanted to bring that viral energy into a real-world party glitch. We had Labubu-themed photobooths and even Labubu-on-the-beach cocktails for the guests," shares sales and marketing director Supriti Sahay.

A themed night at Cyclone Modern Dine In & Club in Nagpur kicked off the Labubu craze in early July. Event curator Nilesh Rokde shares, "It was the first time something this experimental happened here. We wanted the crowd to enter a whimsical zone. With quirky vibes, décor, neon lights, exclusive Labubu-themed zones, photo booths, the night was filled with non-stop party energy!"

Pune's English House hosted a Labubu bash straight out of a fantasy cartoon, with tickets priced at 500 and Labubu plushies gifted to all women on arrival. "The response was overwhelming. People came in early just for the plush toys we gave away," says business head, Shubham.

Down south in Goa, Diaz Pool Club & Bar turned up the heat with a Labubu night last month. DJ Yogi handed out plushies, sparking wild excitement from the crowd. "When I asked, 'Who wants a Labubu?' the crowd went mad. So, the craze is real," he tells us.

Bring the Labubu vibe home: DIY decor ideas

Set the tone with Labubu’s signature colours like neon pinks, purples, and pastels. Use fairy lights and glow sticks to create a whimsical, cartoon-like space. Print and place Labubu character cutouts around the venue. Set up a DIY photo booth with props and themed backdrops for fun pictures. Set up your snack table with pastel bowls and quirky coasters to match the playful vibe. Add handwritten menu tags with fun names like ‘Labubu Shots’ or ‘Plushie Popcorn’ to tie it all together. Add removable stickers with Labubu footprints that lead guests to different ‘zones’ — snacks, dance area, game corner, etc. Make it special by gifting mini plushies, stickers, or even DIY Labubu keychains to the guests.

(Written by Aarohi Lakhera and Richa Singh)