 Looking for some chaotic colour combinations for your bedroom walls? Here's some inspiration!
Wednesday, Aug 07, 2024
New Delhi
Looking for some chaotic colour combinations for your bedroom walls? Here's some inspiration!

ByAadrika Sominder
Aug 07, 2024 03:06 PM IST

Say goodbye to all your boring whitewashed walls, and renovate your rooms with the most aesthetic yet chaotic colours of 2025

Sherwin-Williams, a paint titan in the interior design industry has officially released its 2025 Colormix Forecast. This year's selections are a variation of 48 colours condensed into 4 Capsule palettes: Chrysalis, Paradox, Wellspring, and Kindred. The overall theme of the palettes takes inspiration from the simultaneous releases of Barbie (2023) and Oppenheimer (2023) aka Barbenheimer as well as the unexpected red colour theory — both of which focus on an unanticipated bright colour to anchor a room or a corner in your house.

Sherwin-Williams has unveiled its 2025 Colormix Forecast
“It’s a little bit of chaos. We’re not looking to anyone for permission on how we use colour anymore. We’re searching for an authentic colour, whether it’s an anchoring dark hue, or a bold, bright pop of colour,” said Sue Wadden, the colour marketing director at Sherwin-Williams to Elle Decor.

Chrysalis: neutrals

The first palette in the capsule focuses on raw and elemental neutrals like sand, cappuccino, moss green, and slate greys. The rustic shades embody a sophisticated, nature-inspired palette that focuses on the conscious use of sustainable materials.

Focus on elemental neutral shades taken from the earth(Sherwin-Williams® Colormix® Forecast 2025)
Paradox: dopamine-drenched shades

The next palette plays on the exuberant and unexpected — bright pops of colour that bring joy. The aim of this palette is to induce surprise and delight when you enter a room by amplifying the whimsy and wonder of architecture and design through dopamine-inducing shades like bright pink, lilac, and butter yellow.

Plays on the exuberant and unexpected(Sherwin-Williams® Colormix® Forecast 2025)
Wellspring: neoclassic royals

The third palette re-imagines the classic by artistically instituting a myriad of powerful shades like bottle green, royal blue, and yellow ochre into modern design; the end goal is to fuse the past with the present, combining yesteryear's reverent shades with today's paint coating technology.

Reimagines the classic by combining a series of deep shades (Sherwin-Williams® Colormix® Forecast 2025)
Kindred: warm-hearted colours

A series of easy pastels and other complementary light colours that make you feel good when you enter a room is the theme for the last palette. Maximalist yet collaborative shades are highlighted here; from tomato red to pastel coral and greyish red.

Pastels and light colours
The 2025 Colormix Forecast from Sherwin-Williams embraces an unapologetic approach to colour, encouraging homeowners to explore the chaos within creativity. Who said paint had to be boring? 

New Delhi
Wednesday, August 07, 2024
