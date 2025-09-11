Make use of dried flowers to elevate your home decor

Got flowers from a special one, and you decided to preserve them? Now, you don't know what to do with all these dried flowers lying around. Well, worry not; with the festive season approaching, these flowers are the perfect choice for your decor, as they are long-lasting. Like the fresh flowers that wilt away in a few days, dried flowers are more durable and can be styled in ways that feel both traditional and contemporary. Elevate your festive decor with dried flowers (Instagram / bubbleandberry_weddings, thewildyardblooms) The fun part with these is that they provide an extra layer of interesting textural elements to a room's design. Here are some ways you can use dried flowers as a decorative element in your space. For your vases

Swap out the usual fresh flowers for dried ones in your vases. You can also play around with the floral arrangement by adding some dried grass, pine cones, some cotton, glitter, dried eucalyptus and more. You can also add some ribbons and other decor elements to make your vase look more enhanced. Bows for a quirky touch

Ditch plastic bows and use dried flowers to make bows to use as decorative elements for your gifts or wall accents. Take a thick fabric of jute and tie it into a bow. Then add dried flowers into the knot on either side, and your bows are ready. Now, they can be used as wall decor or just placed around the house for a modern touch. Floating florals

For centre table decor, you can use different dried flowers in a fun and easy way. Scatter some dried petals in a glass bowl and then add some water and tealights. It's an easy, fragrant centrepiece that adds glow to corners or puja setups as well, perfect for the festive season. Shelf styling

Get creative with old glass jars in your home. Add some pieces of dried blooms in jars, fill them with some baby oil and tightly seal them. Place them alongside books, candles, and photo frames for a cosy, layered shelf look. As curtains