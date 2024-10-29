Mumbai lights up for Diwali as malls in the city put their best festive foot forward

As Diwali approaches, malls across the city are transforming into vibrant displays of light, colour, and culture. To capture the essence of the festival of lights, they have been putting up massive and dazzling decorations. Walking through these illuminated spaces, city folk are greeted by grand installations along with a lot of sparkling fairy lights to set a festive mood. Here is a look: A mall in Mumbai has recreated Sheesh Mahal for Diwali

Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla

This 33-foot astronaut stands at Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla

A fusion of tradition and cosmic wonder, celebrate this Diwali by exploring the mysteries of the cosmos. With India having made its mark in the space race and only powering ahead, a towering 33-foot astronaut - Mumbai’s tallest - has been erected inside the mall. Reaching for the skies, it stands guard alongside 10-foot planets from the solar system orbiting it. Several activities, including a movie screening on the planets, a session on Mars’ Olympus Mons (largest volcano in the solar system), nebula drawing, rocket making and more lined up, which will be a mix of art, science, and festive fun for kids and families, alike.

Nexus Seawoods, Navi Mumbai

Nexus Seawoods, Navi Mumbai has erected a Sheesh Mahal replica for Diwali

This Diwali takes a royal turn as this mall has recreated the Sheesh Mahal in Amer Fort, Jaipur. Known as the 'Palace of Mirrors', it was built by King Man Singh in the 16th century and completed in 1727. Like its name, this larger-than-life illuminated structure is made of mirrors and glass with over 1 lakh pieces. It has been crafted by over 100 artisans from across the country and stands at the proud centre at the central atrium of the mall. The Sheesh Mahal is divided into three distinctive sections, each offering a unique and immersive experience including a twinkling canopy, a vibrant, neon-lit zone featuring laser lights, and a mesmerizing display of reflective mirrors and lights.

Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel

For Diwali, Phoenix Palladium in Lower Parel has India's largest lantern

Paying homage to India’s rich heritage of artisanship, author Twinkle Khanna and Amruta Fadnavis, inaugurated The Grand Lantern of India in the heart of this mall. Standing at 52 feet, this lantern is a celebration of the essence of Diwali — light over darkness. This awe-inspiring installation is expected to set a national record as the largest lantern in India. The second installation called Weavers of Dreams is a handloom installation that pays tribute to India's vibrant textile heritage. It also honours the artisans who have woven their creativity and skill into the fabric of Indian culture.