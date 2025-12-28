New Year's 2026 calls for unique celebrations

The 12 grapes ritual officially called las doce uvas de la suerte (the twelve grapes of luck a Spanish New Year’s Eve tradition where people eat 12 grapes at midnight) went viral in 2025. Each grape is said to represent a month of the year and sometimes a wish you want to come true. Image: Adobe stock

This year event planners say they are getting unique requests that call for blending traditions from different parts of the world into New Year’s celebrations.

As the countdown to the New Year begins, city-goers are stepping beyond familiar fireworks and party playlists to embrace traditions from across the globe.

‘Adapt the sentiment behind traditions’ Damini Oberoi, founder of Q Events & Weddings says, “New Year’s parties today are less about generic countdowns and more about creating moments that feel intentional and memorable. One idea I love is drawing from Japan’s Joya no Kane, where temple bells are rung 108 times to mark a release of past burdens. For a party setting, this can translate into a symbolic midnight ritual. Guests write down something they’re letting go of and drop it into a designed installation or fire bowl before the countdown. Another beautiful tradition comes from Denmark, where people jump off chairs at midnight to “leap” into the new year. It’s playful, visual, and perfect for a high-energy celebration especially when choreographed with music and lighting. From Brazil, the custom of wearing white for peace and new beginnings works wonderfully as a dress code theme. When extended into decor, white florals, soft lighting, textured linens creates a cohesive, elegant atmosphere that still feels celebratory.”

What makes these traditions lovely is adapting the sentiment behind them. They turn a New Year’s party into an experience to remember long after midnight not just because it looked good, but because it felt meaningful.

‘Event designers are crafting multi-sensory environments’ Viraj Pradeep Gurav Founder of Mumbai party planners says, “Event designers are crafting multi-sensory environments where every corner is social media ready. Think neon and glow parties with UV lighting; champagne walls with interactive photo booths; statement art installations; and digital countdown walls that let guests personalise messages in real time. These setups aren’t just décor, they’re moments that guests share instantly across social media platforms. What’s Happening locally in Mumbai and other major Indian cities, planners are merging international style with local flavor.”

While contemporary parties surge in popularity, age-old traditions still offer inspiration and cultural depth.

New Year's inspo from around the world Colombia – Empty Suitcase Tradition

People walk or run with an empty suitcase to attract travel and adventures in the new year.

Scotland – First Footing

The first person entering a home after midnight brings gifts for prosperity.

Finland – Molten Tin Fortune

Molten tin is poured into cold water; the shape predicts the year ahead—love, travel, or wealth.

Philippines – Circles for Prosperity

Families wear polka dots and display round fruits, symbolising coins and wealth.