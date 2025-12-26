It's time to turn your home into a staycation sanctuary
"It's time!" — but say it like Mariah Carey does
It's that time of the year when you're either seeing endless stories from your social network of their year-end getaways, or packing your bags for your own wintry vacay. If you couldn't make the latter one happen for yourself, don't fret! There's still plenty of time to put yourself in the vacation-headspace — and yes, sitting right where you are. Cathy and Garrett, of decor blog Grit and Polish have just the steps to make coming back home always feel like heading out for vacation.
#1
Declutter with a host’s eye. Clear your kitchen counters so only a handful of beautiful, functional pieces remain—think wooden cutting boards or a simple crock of wooden spoons. Stow everyday essentials in drawers or baskets to keep surfaces calm and intentional. No, you don’t need to part with half your belongings (promise), but even a modest edit can make a surprising difference. A little decluttering goes a long way in creating a space that feels lighter, more welcoming, and effortlessly put together.
#2
Turn your bed into a place you actually want to spend time in. Crisp white cotton sheets instantly signal rest and ease—we use them both at home and in our Airbnb for that reason. Keep the bedding uncomplicated but layered to create a cosy, go-to-bed-early kind of comfort. A light quilt or duvet over the sheets, finished with a folded throw at the foot of the bed, works beautifully. Make the bed every morning; there’s something about a neatly made bed that quietly invites you to slow down. Keep nightstands pared back—a book, a lamp, a candle, whatever helps you unwind, and nothing extra. A dedicated charging station also helps keep cords contained and the space feeling calm.
#3
Style with restraint and intention. Start with a calm, simple colour palette—whites, soft blues, and warm neutral tones that naturally lend themselves to a cosy atmosphere. Let wall art be minimal but meaningful; a few well-chosen pieces can tell a story and add character without overwhelming the space. Breezy curtains are key, allowing daylight to flood in while still offering privacy once evening sets in. When it comes to furniture, prioritise comfort and thoughtfulness over perfection. Pieces don’t need to be new or pristine—just inviting. A plush sectional made for lounging, a vintage dining table that encourages long meals, and comfortable chairs all help create a home that feels relaxed and lived-in.
#4
Keep fun within easy reach. Set aside a small shelf or cabinet for games, puzzles, and cards, and place it somewhere visible and accessible so it’s always inviting and effortless to pick up and play.
#5
Add small touches of hospitality throughout your home. Keep a rotation of a few really good towels and retire the worn-out ones (or repurpose them as cleaning rags). Stepping out of the shower into soft, fluffy towels instantly creates a vacation-like feeling—we use the same approach at our Airbnb. Leave a few engaging, easy-to-dip-into books around the house to encourage relaxed moments. Give some thought to your entryway too: a bench, a few hooks, and a couple of welcoming details go a long way. Sorting out the shoe situation can make coming home feel calm and inviting instead of stressful.
Which of these steps will you be implementing first in your sacred space?