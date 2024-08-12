Home decor according to your zodiac sign

Are you looking to personalise your home according to your style? If you are someone who loves minimalism and lighter themes or someone who prefers bold patterns and statement interiors, there is always a uniqueness of your home that reflects your individuality. There is no better way than turning to your zodiac sign to know what your ideal home interior should look like. Adding symbolism to your place reflects your personality and makes you stand out from the crowd. Your ideal home according to your zodiac.

Aries

An open and airy space with a white interior, Aries

Aries is a fire sign with strong and passionate feelings. You have an energetic personality with bold choices and prefer adventures. For Arians, open and airy spaces would be the best choice to reflect your dynamic lifestyle and bring out your imaginative side. Installing white-themed furniture and walls can make your home look more spacious, and large windows establish a connection to nature which depicts your outdoorsman spirit.

Taurus

Luxury themed home decor, Taurus

Being an earth sign, you are practical and have a stable personality. Taurus signs are attracted to the beauty and quality of luxurious decor items. Adding wooden interiors and earthy browns and greens will reflect your down-to-earth personality the best. You are someone who would enjoy the natural textures of materials and a warm colour palette that resonates with your love for timeless interiors.

Gemini

Clutter-free environment, Gemini

Air signs have a curious and vibrant personality. As a Gemini, you are someone who enjoys socialising and a clutter-free environment at home. Investing in multipurpose furniture items and an ample amount of storage units is the best choice for you. Also, adding mirrors around your home would help you create airy spaces for conversation starters.

Cancer

Natural elements with warm tones, Cancer

The first water sign in the zodiac is Cancer who prefers comfort and a serene environment over everything else. Cancerians are generally people who root for the sentimental value of things; adding decor that represents nostalgia and warmth would help. Aiming for natural elements such as indoor plants and a pastel colour palette will soothe you, adding a cosy vibe to your home.

Leo

Bold patterns and maximalism, Leo

Leos are the second fire sign in the zodiac, who are extremely magnetic and possess a charismatic nature. Leos prefer maximalism, bold patterns and traditional vibe to their homes. Adding vintage elements such as books, historical paintings and a deep colour palette including dark browns and oranges, will bring out your creative personality the best. Hosting social gatherings is also another trait of this sign and installing dramatic lights, spacious living rooms and polished wooden surfaces can help you connect with your sociable trait.

Virgo

Minimal themes with symmetry, Virgo

Virgos are extremely practical and analytical earth signs that prefer functionality and optimisation of their home spaces. You are attracted to a neutral colour palette, minimal themes and clean lines that reflect your perfectionist nature and orderly arrangement of things. Choosing functionality over the extravagance of things is Virgo's core nature. To achieve this, add multi-level shelves and furniture items that come installed with various storage units.

Libra

Sophisticated decor with elegance, Libra

Librans are air signs that root for balance and harmony in every aspect of life. Proportion and symmetry matter the most to you when choosing items for your home. Incorporating eye-catching and statement items that feature a calm and soothing vibe such as a bold centrepiece and earthy colour tones can help establish the symmetry you desire. You are also attracted to sophisticated decor that depicts subtle elegance and classiness inspired by Japanese ideologies such as wabi-sabi.

Scorpio

A mysterious vibe with dark hues, Scorpio

A mysterious water sign with a powerful personality and emotional depth, Scorpions prefer dark hues an intimate environment and statement decor pieces. You are someone who pays attention to detail for everything and requires symmetry in every nook and cranny of your home. Opt for dim lighting, some indoor greenery and deep colours to your interiors to achieve the mysterious appeal you desire.

Sagittarius

A vibrant and positive space, Sagittarius

Sagittarians, a fire sign, are free-spirited and straightforward people who love adventure. When looking to design their home, they prefer simple and accessible environments to live in. Having a vibrant and positive personality, you are someone who is attracted to all things bright and lively. Installing large floor-to-ceiling windows can allow maximum light to enter and nature-inspired elements such as flower vases and potted plants can brighten up the place to feel the positive aura.

Capricorn

A mix of dark and light colours, Capricorn

Capricorns are highly ambitious and workaholic people who prefer classic and vintage elements in their homes to reflect their down-to-earth personalities. For you, the past matters as much as the future does, therefore, decorating your home with classic items that have stood the test of time such as leather couches, woven rugs, and art pieces helps you fulfil that desire. Also, choosing to play with the contrast of colours and mixing dark and light shades can be a good option.

Aquarius

Modern-looking furniture, Aquarius

Highly creative people with forward-thinking notions, Aquarians are the third air sign of the zodiac. You enjoy a place where you can be creative and innovative with the decor items. Incorporating futuristic elements such as smart home technologies and modern-looking furniture of glass or metal can help you fulfil your creative desire. Adding pastel hues is also another good option to make you feel peace and relaxation.

Pisces

A serene environment in light pastels, Pisces

The last sign of the zodiac but not the least at all, Pisceans possess an emotional depth and highly imaginative nature. Paying homage to the water signs, you desire a whimsical and serene environment in your home. Natural fibres such as linen and silk, and pastel hues can help in providing calmness and an artistic vibe. Adding decor items with soft curves and light-toned curtains can also achieve the daydream element.