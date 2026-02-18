The world of decor has sprinted far off ahead from the time when a fish-shaped serving platter (very reminiscent of the sardine craze from 2025) was *quirky* and *cool*. Also, as nobody uses those words unironically anymore, what's in, is to be 'whimsy' and 'eccentric'. And if Pinterest Predicts' forecast is anything to go by, it's going to be the season of cabbage crush. Your tablescape is itching to go green this Spring with cabbage-core (Photos: Pinterest)

This isn't code for some awkward, Gen Z aesthetic. It's literally cabbage-core - like the vegetable. Soon enough your shopping marts and Instagram scrolls will start filling up with cabbage-shaped plates, vases, bowls, serving trays and what not. What's even more interesting is that the ascent of 'cabbageware' isn't really original - it's in fact, a revival.

Cabbage-core is actually medieval Cabbageware first emerged in Europe during the 18th and 19th centuries, before ceramicist Dodie Thayer, also celebrated as the 'pottery queen of Palm Beach, revived the botanical aesthetic in the 1960s. Its popularity surged when aesthetically-inclined public figures such as Jackie Kennedy Onassis and Barbara Sinatra began featuring the pieces in their tablescapes.