Your tablescape is itching to go green this Spring with cabbage-core
Half-mystical, half-odd, cabbage-core has to be the whimsiest detour for the cottage-core brigade
The world of decor has sprinted far off ahead from the time when a fish-shaped serving platter (very reminiscent of the sardine craze from 2025) was *quirky* and *cool*. Also, as nobody uses those words unironically anymore, what's in, is to be 'whimsy' and 'eccentric'. And if Pinterest Predicts' forecast is anything to go by, it's going to be the season of cabbage crush.
This isn't code for some awkward, Gen Z aesthetic. It's literally cabbage-core - like the vegetable. Soon enough your shopping marts and Instagram scrolls will start filling up with cabbage-shaped plates, vases, bowls, serving trays and what not. What's even more interesting is that the ascent of 'cabbageware' isn't really original - it's in fact, a revival.
Cabbage-core is actually medieval
Cabbageware first emerged in Europe during the 18th and 19th centuries, before ceramicist Dodie Thayer, also celebrated as the 'pottery queen of Palm Beach, revived the botanical aesthetic in the 1960s. Its popularity surged when aesthetically-inclined public figures such as Jackie Kennedy Onassis and Barbara Sinatra began featuring the pieces in their tablescapes.
There's definitely a market for it
Anything can be declared fashion because eventually, it all boils down to laser-sharp marketing directed at today's very whismy-hungry audience. Take Gerald Stratford, for instance, who is a 'big veg' gardening influencer with over half a million followers across social media platforms. He is also a name-collecting fashion muse. The 77-year-old had collaborated with Alexander McQueen for the eccentric cabbage fleece zipper (among other pieces) he wears in a lot of his videos. Gucci and Burberry have followed suit in collaborating with the big veg mascot. Gerald told Vogue, “Whenever I wear it on screen, it just takes off. I get a million hits every time.”
Not just now, the cabbage (or lettuce) motif has been tempering itself into the high-fashion space for a few months now. It just seems 2026 Spring is when it will begin booming. The Sandy Liang cabbage bag from the Spring 2025 collection, the Dodie Thayer for Tory Burch ceramic line, the Buccellati sterling silver cabbage centerpiece, as well as a cabbage field being the primary prop for the Highgrove x Burberry campaign.
Styling tips
A House Digest report suggests styling vintage cabbageware pieces with earthy tones like muted purples, soft greens and creamy whites. To evoke a warm, cottage-core feel, layer in ruffles and rustic accents. They are also apt for being showcased on an open shelf or inside a glass case as decorative art along with being the perfect excuse to host garden parties as the weather gets lovelier. If you happen to feel this trend might be all tack, know that it doesn't get more topically chic this season, than an all-white tablescape theme with your cabbage-ware as the only splash of colour and dainty baby breaths as the only real piece of nature.
Will your decor aesthetic be going green this Spring, with cabbage-core?
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAalokitaa Basu
Fashion, food and cinema - as a journalist at HT City, these drive Aalokitaa Basu to bring you fresh and fun perspectives on all things unique and trending. Sometimes the tiniest details spin the most exciting stories and you can always count on her to deliver pieces striking a perfect balance between the insightful and the frothy. Happy reading!Read More