Delhi CM’s DU professor from Daulat Ram College recalls, ‘Rekha Gupta bahut dhaakad thi’

Delhi's new Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is a Delhi University alumna, who is remembered by her professors as one strong-willed student! After witnessing her swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, her former professor at Daulat Ram College from the Commerce department, Indu Jain – who taught Gupta between 1992 and 1995 – recalls, “Rekha bahut dhaakad thi. Sabki help karti thi. She was very strong-minded but at the same time she was really grounded and down to earth. As her teacher, I could [already) see the leadership qualities in her. She was destined for this.” Indu Jain, a former professor at Delhi University, fondly remembers having taught Rekha Gupta (right) during her student days at Daulat Ram College, (Photo: Manish Swarup/AP)

The newly appointed CM ventured into politics by joining ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) in 1992. Recalling the time, Jain shares, "Rekha's journey into politics started at Daulat Ram with her becoming the secretary of our college's students' union… In 2013 when Gupta attended the annual day of her college, her positive demeanour shown through. She was as warm as ever when she remembered me and the days when I taught her... Today as all the teachers and students of the college see her, we feel it is a proud moment for all of us. I have spoken with the current principal so that the college can plan and invite Rekha to celebrate her achievement with us.”

