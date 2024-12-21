Menu Explore
Delhi Indie Project: Doing opening gig for Bryan Adams was overwhelming

ByS Farah Rizvi
Dec 21, 2024 03:42 PM IST

The indie-rock band Delhi Indie Project, who are in the news for their opening gig at the recent Bryan Adams concert held in Delhi, are elated to end the year on a high note.

The indie-rock band Delhi Indie Project
The indie-rock band Delhi Indie Project

Known for their eclectic fusion of genres, the band’s vocalist and guitarist Ashish Chauhan, on his visit to Lucknow, says, “It was a moment of a lifetime to be on the same stage, where the global music legend was set to perform. We had a brief interaction with him, but I was lucky to have met the lead guitarist of Bryan’s band, Keith Scott. As a guitarist, I have been following him for years. The biggest moment was when their keyboard player praised Ayush, our man on the keyboard. The best part was that our green room was next to Bryan’s.”

The band’s lead vocalist Srijita Konar recalls her personal connect with the veteran singer. “Though we are millennials, who doesn’t know him? I remember the first CD my father gave me was Bryan Adams’. Listening to him singing Everything I Do live was so overwhelming. We all cried.”

The year 2024 has been year of many firsts for the band. “We are known for the renditions (cover versions), but this year, we came up with four singles, including Yeh Dilli Hai and Mein Teri Yaad that were penned by me. We decided to present our single Yaad at the gig and loved the response. We are geared up to begin 2025 with our first album.”

Ashish Chauhan from the indie-rock band Delhi Indie Project
Ashish Chauhan from the indie-rock band Delhi Indie Project
Srijita Konar from Delhi Indie Project
Srijita Konar from Delhi Indie Project

