‘Dhoni reacted in half a blink’: Netizens in awe of MSD's lightning quick wicket keeping skills against MI in IPL 2025

Former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni once again proved why he remains an icon in the world, despite retiring from international cricket six years ago. On Sunday night, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secured a four-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians at the Chepauk Stadium in the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), and Dhoni was at the heart of several key moments. MS Dhoni's lightning-fast reflexes resulted in the stumping of Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav in just 0.12 seconds(ANI)

During Mumbai Indians’ innings, Dhoni’s brilliance behind the stumps had fans in awe. In the 18th over, the 43-year-old urged his team’s captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, to opt for a Decision Review System (DRS) call, which successfully led to Mitchell Santner’s dismissal.

Earlier in the game, social media had already been buzzing over Dhoni’s lightning-fast skills, as he stumped Suryakumar Yadav in a mere 0.12 seconds. The moment rekindled memories of his sharp reflexes in his prime, with fans hailing his enduring ability behind the stumps.

However, the highlight of the night for many came in the final moments of the match. With CSK needing just four runs to win, Dhoni walked out to bat, sending the stadium into a frenzy. The packed crowd, along with millions watching from home, hoped for a classic Dhoni six to ‘finish it off in style’—a moment they had been longing for over the past year.

But instead, it was young New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra who sealed the victory with a six. While it was a moment to celebrate for Ravindra, he found himself on the receiving end of backlash from a section of Dhoni’s fans, who flooded social media with hate messages for ‘robbing’ them of a Dhoni finish.

Off the pitch, another moment involving Dhoni also caught the attention of netizens. After the match, as players from both teams lined up for the customary handshake, Dhoni waited for his former CSK teammate and current Mumbai Indians player Deepak Chahar.

In a playful gesture, he tapped Chahar with his bat, an interaction that was quickly captured by broadcasters. Fans on social media were quick to share the clip, celebrating the camaraderie between the two.