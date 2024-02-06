Doing films gives a high that no medium can, says actor Gaurav Sareen

Actor Gaurav Sareen is excited for his first silver screen release and calls it an important time in his career. Actor Gaurav Sareen

The Ek Deewana Tha (2017) and Udaan (2018) actor says, “All youngsters who are working hard to make a career in the industry aim for being seen on the bada parda, someday. Kitna bhi achha kaam you do on other mediums, film is a different ballgame and gives a high that no medium does. It’s a challenging space that leaves no scope for errors. As an actor, you must be more prepared, refined and have better control of your craft to be seen on the big screen. I am glad that I got a chance to do film much early in my career compared to many newbies out there.”

Sareen’s first film was extensively shot in Uttar Pradesh. “The story of Dashmi was such that no other location could have done justice to the premise of the film. We shot in Lucknow and Kanpur, including suburbs, so we could capture the soul of the cities and that will be seen on the screen. Also, as the film has a strong connect with the Ramayana, it was more important to bring out when we all are engrossed in Ram rang,” he adds.

He is also gearing up for another film, while he asserts that he continues working on TV as well. “I am getting good work and money (with TV projects). I am more than happy to take up work anywhere. For now, I am busy shooting for another film of mine with Arbaaz (Khan) sir . So, after the release, I’ll be busy with the former. Maybe after that I try hand in OTT or do some TV series that has a different tale to tell,” he adds