Dress code in Karnataka’s public spaces? Citizens voice opinions

Recently, a dhoti-clad farmer in Bengaluru was stopped from entering a mall on account of his traditional outfit. This move by the mall was condemned by many, including Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. About a week ago, the DCM made a statement talking about the issue as he told the Legislative Assembly, “We will bring out guidelines to include traditional dresses like panche, dhoti and others so that malls and other places can’t impose entry restrictions based on certain dresses. We will ensure such incidents don’t repeat in the state.” Malls, clubs and other public spaces may soon have to follow new guidelines for a dress code which includes traditional attire

He further added that they had looked into the matter of the mall and taken actions against it as well. “The mall was issued notice regarding denial of entry to the farmer and was locked down due to non-payment of taxes. The mall has issued an apology and has also paid up the outstanding property tax.” During the discussion, a request to focus on clubs was also brought up when it comes to implementing dress codes.

Dress codes in bars and pubs:

Arun Prasanna, a marketing head at a brewery in the city, talks to us regarding this move and shares, “It needs to be understood that there are different types of establishments. There are brewpubs, microbreweries, restobars, cafes, nightclubs etc. Dress codes are usually only implemented in a nightclub or a fine-dining restaurant. When a dress code mentions no open-toed footwear, there’s usually a reason behind it. Women wear heels to such places and they could accidentally step on someone else’s toes and injure them - it is to avoid such accidents that certain dress codes are implemented." He further adds on the statement by the DCM and says, “We welcome all kinds of comfortable clothing on our premises, be it a dhoti, saree, formal clothes or a casual outfit. We are operating in Karnataka and cannot deny entry to anyone in a traditional outfit. The guidelines that DCM is speaking about are a good step in ensuring that no one has to face denial in entry in the future for wearing their own culture.”

Citizens speak against the guidelines:

While a new dress code could be in the works in the state, citizens are torn about the move. With some applauding the efforts to include traditional clothing, others don’t see the point of an imposed guide book for the same. Vishwa Schoolwallah, an education consultant in the city, says, “While promoting cultural awareness and sensitivity is important, imposing a mandatory dress code could be counterproductive, reinforcing stereotypes, restricting personal choice, and creating practical challenges. Encouraging respect for diverse cultures and implementing clear guidelines against discriminatory practices would be more effective in fostering inclusivity.”

Yash Vardhan Bhotica, partner at a home inspection company, shares similar ideologies as he says, “I don’t see the point of enforcing or creating dress codes for public places. As long as the person is reasonably dressed and is not sporting something indecent, all forms of clothes should be allowed. In the incident where, traditional clothes like dhotis and veshtis are being particularly targeted, they are just carrying the colonial mindset of looking down on our culture.” He further adds, “Many establishments like restaurants, clubs, malls, and stores enforce these arbitrary rules of wearing a certain type of clothing which is just their way of saying that they are better than others while often failing at providing the level of service that they ought to be giving.”

Citizens speak for the guidelines:

Priti R, an IT professional in the city, believes that these guidelines will help in the longer run as she says, “It’s a free world and people should be allowed to wear anything. If it takes a set of guidelines to get people to understand that traditional attires are absolutely fine to be worn anywhere you please, then it’s better for the state to impose them and have them be followed. As long as people are comfortable with their own outfits and are not offending anyone through the clothes, there is no reason for them to face denial of entry.”

Marketing head Anil Kumar echoes similar thoughts as he says, “This is a positive development. The government should take steps to ensure that everyone is treated with respect, regardless of their attire. In a society where we are striving to eliminate caste and other forms of discrimination, incidents like this one are unacceptable. Denying entry to someone based on their clothing reinforces prejudices and creates a sense of exclusion. These guidelines are a step in the right direction to promote inclusivity and respect for all cultures. It’s crucial to nip such discriminatory practices in the bud to foster a truly equitable and inclusive society.”