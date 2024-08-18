Essentia Home - Made in India, global in identity

Brace yourself for an extraordinary journey into the unique world of luxury contemporary living, made in India, exuding a global sensibility. Hardesh and Monica Chawla, Founders of Essentia Environments, the leading design and build solutions company, opened the doors to Essentia Home Experience Center. A one-of-its-kind destination for all things interiors, the store transports you to an exclusive aesthetic realm where refined style meets innovative design and perfect finesse. Essentia Home

Essentia Home is the logical conclusion of Hardesh and Monica’s 25-year journey as principals. Truly, a brand by the designers for the designers, and design aficionados. Its premium product portfolio encompasses around 15 categories, offering everything you need to do up a space from furniture to soft furnishings to fragrances, and more.

Helmed by Hridik Chawla, Essentia Home Experience Center endeavours to offer one-stop interior décor solutions to designers, architects and homeowners alike. The 15,000 sqft space of the store showcases an astounding range of products in the most breathtakingly beautiful, immersive style. From the uniquely designed wardrobes, vanities, doors, wall panels to soft furnishings such as bed, bath and table linen, cushions, curtains, carpets to fragrances, and artworks and sculptures, each product has been created by Essentia using local artisans and native materials. It’s a celebration of Indigenous design that identifies with a pan-international audience.

The inaugural event was graced by the best from the design fraternity and the creative world.

Address: Essentia Home

Building 6, hero Honda Chowk, Block B, Sector 34, Gurugram, Haryana 122001