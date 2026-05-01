Everything to know about the 78th annual MET Gala

The first Monday of May is almost here, which only means it’s time for the 78th MET Gala. The annual fundraiser, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, attracts prominent guests from fashion, music, film, sports, and other fields. Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s edition: Alia Bhatt at 2024 Met Gala in a custom Sabyasachi couture (Photo: Instagram)

Theme vs dress code: what’s the difference? The theme for 2026, ‘Costume Art’, is paired with a daring red-carpet dress code: ‘Fashion Is Art’. While the theme is for the institute’s spring exhibition, which starts on May 10, the dress code is for attendees to express their relationship to fashion and treat the human body as a living canvas. Expect to see avant-garde, sculptural masterpieces that lean more toward gallery art than clothing.

The guest list While the guest list is usually a state secret, the rumours are flying. On the desi front, a few familiar faces like filmmaker Karan Johar, who is already in NYC along with designer Manish Malhotra, businesswoman Isha Ambani, alongside actors Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone might show up.

The host committee features Gen-Z icons like singers Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, and Lisa from BLACKPINK. This year’s Co-chairs are Global Editorial Director of Vogue Anna Wintour, singer Beyoncé, actor Nicole Kidman, and tennis player Venus Williams.

Who sits with whom? The gala follows a strictly curated seating arrangement. Co-chair Wintour has the final say on every seat. Her team uses a digital map to arrange 450+ guests, ensuring ‘feel-good vibes’. Colour-coding along with an alternating male-female format, is also followed. Another key rule that Wintour religiously adheres to is to never make spouses sit next to one another encouraging strategic networking.

How much does it costs to attend? Attending isn’t cheap. Individual tickets have jumped to $100k (approx ₹95 lakhs) this year (up from $75k (approx ₹71 lakhs in 2025). Tables start at $350k (approx ₹3 crores) though most celebs are ‘hosted’ (and dressed) by major fashion houses. But remember: money can’t buy entry, you still need Anna Wintour’s personal blessing.

What’s off the plate? The menu says no to smelly foods. The specialised menu is as curated as the guest list. Wintour famously bans garlic, chives and onions to keep breath fresh for mingling. You also won’t find “messy” foods like bruschetta (nobody wants a tomato stain on a million-dollar archival gown!)

The no-phone mandate Since 2015, there has been a strict no-phone and no-social-media policy once guests enter the venue. The goal is to keep the evening intimate and encourage in-person social interaction rather than content filming. Despite the strict policy, ‘bathroom selfies’ from celebrities often make their way to the internet.