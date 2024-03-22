Everything you wanted to know about Deepinder Goyal's model wife

In a delicious turn of events, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has tied the knot with Mexican model Grecia Munoz. Reportedly, the two dated for a couple of months before getting married. They returned from their honeymoon in February. Munoz was signed by a Delhi-based modelling agency Nexttt One that handles international talent in India.

Here’s what we know about the model. Standing at 5feet 8inches tall, Munoz was signed by a Delhi-based modelling agency Nexttt One that handles international talent in India. During her short stint in the country in January, she did a few e-commerce shoots for Myntra and other brands. After getting dengue, the model returned to Mexico the same month. Now, the model who is also a travel junkie, is running a startup in the luxury consumer product space.

According to online portal Business Outreach, the couple tied the knot on Valentine’s Day, where Goyal wore an ivory sherwani and Munoz opted for a red lehenga. The intimate wedding was attended by their families and close friends.

Goyal, whose net worth is reportedly ₹2,570 crore, was previously married to his IIT-Delhi batchmate Kanchan Joshi.