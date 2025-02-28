Menu Explore
When Lewis Hamilton opened up on his unique friendship with Anna Wintour: It's been so cool

ByAalokitaa Basu
Feb 28, 2025 01:09 PM IST

You can happily add the curt Anna Wintour and the ever-charming Lewis Hamilton in your list of the most unexpected celebrity friendships, because we sure have

Both Anna Wintour and Lewis Hamilton are institutions in their own right. Now while both might be leading the charge in their respective fields, their public personas are as different as chalk and cheese. While Lewis tends to keep a very relaxed, uber-friendly vibe with his fans (despite him admittedly being an introvert), Anna is known for her rather intimidating aura. Regardless, the two seem to have struck up quite the comfortable camaraderie.

When Lewis Hamilton opened up on his unexpected friendship with Anna Wintour
When Lewis Hamilton opened up on his unexpected friendship with Anna Wintour

In a GQ interaction, Lewis shared how the two chanced upon several beats which were actually common to them — tennis being one. The F1 legend also elaborated how contrary to popular perception, Anna doesn't really want to be knee-deep in fashion discourse all day long. It all then, started with a simple conversation which just kept going. He said: "We just realised we had so much more in common. She doesn't want to talk about fashion all day, she's really into tennis, so we had this great conversation and our friendship blossomed from there. I've sat in a hotel room with her for an hour and a half just yapping, it's been so cool".

Lewis actually is quite a big Tennis fan himself. Speaking to F1 media during his visit to the US Open Women's final last year, he said, "I love watching the Women’s Tennis. Such strong and powerful women, just, the precision and everything, it’s quite impressive to see. And that’s why me and Anna enjoy watching Tennis together".

Incidentally, Lewis and Anna have a rather creatively charged professional collaboration up ahead. The two are serving as co-chairs for the Met Gala 2025. Others eminent names on the panel are A$AP Rocky, Colman Domingo and Pharrell Williams with Lebron James as the honorary chair.

Well here's to finding friends in every phase of your life!

