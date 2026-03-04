Festive vibes, fantastic offers: How stores and restaurants in the city are celebrating Holi

Markets and restaurants in the city are celebrating the festival of colors with a feast full of colour and flavours. This Holi, stores are turning up the festive spirit with exclusive offers, special Holi menus, vibrant brunches, and discounts. If you are planning a last minute celebration here's what you can pick from. As city markets turn into a painting of pinks, yellows and blues, the air is scented with fresh – organic Gulal and Thandai. Festive vibes, fantastic offers. How stores and restaurants are celebrating Holi

Most popular Holi items Most trending products this year are organic colours, cylinder sprays and chargeable water guns.

Colours – starting at ₹10. to ₹60 per kg.

Chargeable Water guns – Rs. 450 to Rs. 750.

Water Balloons – Rs. 10 – Rs. 60

What stores have stocked up on in the market Street vendors say organic colours, pichkaris and balloons are in huge demand. When asked about their opinion about their sales for organic colours, a vendor named Rajju Kamat said, “We only sell organic colours as it is natural and safe to use. Especially for kids. We don’t accept artificial colours to sell as it is harmful.”

At a wholesale bazar in the city, the manager; guided us with their set up for Holi products ranging from Rs. 10 to 1000. Their most trending product was Cylinder spray, which looks similar to a fire extinguisher. Price – Rs. 750 (2kg) and Rs. 1000 (4kg). The automatic electric pichkari priced for 700; kept on charge for about half an hour can run upto 1+ hour. The chemical free colours are Rs. 10 per piece to Rs.70 per kg. Snow foam spray bottle is upto Rs. 110. Pichkaris are from Rs. 10 to Rs. 575. She quotes “Artificial colours are harmful for skin and eyes. Herbal, Chemical-free colours sales are high. It is kid friendly as well as has no side effects.”

Popular sweets and how much you shell out Thandai Barfi – Rs. 1400 onwards

Thandai Katli – Rs. 1800 onwards

Thandai Peda – Rs. 1300 onwards

Dryfruit Gujia – Rs. 960 onwards

Puranpoli – Rs. 70 2 pcs

Balushai – Rs. 960 onwards

Mini Gevar – Rs. 1200 onwards

Khopra Pak – Rs. 1040 onwards

Mr. Karan Gala, the store owner of Jitendra Stores said, “Ready Thandai and Thandai flavoured sweets are very popular on Holi.” “Puranpoli also gets very high sales”, said one of the employees.

Fun feasting offers in the city Jitendra stores has introduced Holi Special sweets such as; Ready-made Kesari Thandai. Meanwhile, MM Mithaiwala serves varieties of Gujia in flavours of regular, chocolate, strawberry and mango, besides the regular one. Parsi Dairy Farm's 'Maharaja Lassi Challenge' invites guests to take on a larger-than-life Maharaja lassi in a fun, high-energy in-store competition. The Rules Are Simple: Finish the entire glass in just 60 seconds!

The Restaurant offers Holi isn’t just about colours anymore; it’s about curated brunches, festive cocktails, live DJs and limited – edition menus. As revellers gear up for the splash, city restaurants are rolling out irresistible deals and themed feasts, inviting guests to play hard, feast harder and celebrate the festival in full flavour.

At Maujja in Vile Parle. On 3rd March from 10:30 am to 3 pm. “We are celebrating Holi with dry organic colours, DJ, Dhol including their à la carte menu. The entry fee is Rs. 1000 per person. Their most recommended dishes are Classic Chicken Tikka and Lamb Chops” and in cocktails “Corona Sunrise, Maujja Bull, Berry Sour and Cocorita.” Said by Mr. Prasant Palai, Manager.

Malad’s Rude Lounge with their 2026 Rang De Rude Pe 5.0 is celebrating on 3rd March from 9 am to 4 pm. The entry charge is Rs. 1200 per person also Rs. 499 for kids from 5-10 years old. “We have a fixed menu. 3 veg and 3 non veg items for starters and main course. We have welcome drinks such as Mathura ki Thandai, Kala Khatta Gola and watermelon booster. Live counter for pani puri, Punjabi chole and Fafda-jalebi. The drinks will be served on an à la carte basis. The event will be celebrated with DJ, dhol and organic colours.” Said by Jimit Rajput, Restaurant Manager.

Bora Bora at Juhu, is coming up with their By the Beach, Rang Barse on 3rd March from 10 am to 5 pm. “We are celebrating with DJ, Dhol and organic colours with an age restriction of 21+ above only and unlimited package event. The entry fee is Couple – Rs. 7500, Female – Rs. 3500, Male – Rs. 4500 the charges include full coverage for unlimited drinks and food. Additionally a 10% discount.” Said by Mr. Ranjan, the assistant restaurant manager.

Three Wise Monkeys on 3rd March from 11 am to 8 pm

"We are celebrating with DJ music and provide organic colours. Bhang will aalso be served. The event is charged for Rs.1000 per person with full cover. They have a Holi special menu for food and beverages." Says Sushma Devenish, Restaurant Manager.

At The Bayview, Hotel Marine Plaza in Marine Lines.

Input from Chef Amit Kocharekar, the Executive Chef. "We have introduced Holi Special desserts including Gujiya, Malpua with Rabdi and Motichoor Panna Cotta as part of the festive selection." "I would personally recommend the Motichoor Panna Cotta, as it beautifully blends traditional flavours with a contemporary presentation." He added.

The festive desserts are available at The Bayview, Hotel Marine Plaza located in Marine Lines. - This was conveyed by Wynona Khyriem, PR Associate.

Someplace Else, Jio World Drive, BKC.

"This 3rd March, from 8 PM onwards, Someplace Else presents Phoolon Ki Holi - a lively, flower-inspired celebration that reimagines the traditional festival of colours in a contemporary, nightlife format. Drawing from the spirit of celebrating Holi with flowers, the evening is designed to be immersive, playful, and visually dynamic, creating the perfect backdrop for a festive night out. The ticket prices are from Rs. 600 onwards. Guests are encouraged to embrace the theme with a colourful dress code, adding to the electric atmosphere as the venue transforms into a vibrant celebration space. With curated music, an energetic crowd, and a festive ambience, Phoolon Ki Holi is set to be one of the standout Holi events to look out for this season." quoted by Ayushi Bhise, Brand Associate.

The event is for the age of 21+ above.

So once the gulal dries and the playlists fade, let the after-party move to the plate. With vibrant menus, playful cocktails and irresistible deals, restaurants are ensuring that Holi 2026 is not just seen and felt; but tasted in full colour.