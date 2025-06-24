From Kaas Plateau to Lingamala Falls, several tourist spots in Maharashtra to remain shut during rain monsoon
After the Kundmala bridge near Pune collapsed, authorities have imposed restrictions or shut down access to several popular spots
Lush greenery, gushing waterfalls and pleasant weather, the monsoon season is a glorious time for tourism in Maharashtra after the harsh summer months. It’s the perfect time to go on treks or just slow down and take a break from city life. With a rise in tourists visiting hill stations like Lonavala, Matheran, Mahabaleshwar, etc., it’s important to stay safe.
Recently, the Kundmala bridge near Pune collapsed, leading to four deaths and several people being injured. The reasons were heavy rainfall that caused the Indrayani river waters to swell and overcrowding on the dilapidated bridge.
After this tragic incident, authorities have imposed restrictions or shut down access to these popular spots:
- Kaas Plateau
- Lingamala Falls
- Ekvira Devi temple
- Karla and Bhaje caves
- Bhaje Waterfall
- Madhe Ghat Waterfalls
- Devkund Waterfall
- Forts like Lohgad, Visapur, Tikona, Rajgad, Ajinkyatara and Torna
- Tiger Point
- Lion Point
- Shivling Point
- Pawana Dam
- Secret Point
- Tamhini Ghat
The restrictions for the spots in Lonavala and Maval taluka areas are effective till August 31, while those areas that fall in the Rajgad area will remain closed till September 22 and restrictions in Satara district will stand till August 19.
“During the monsoon, tourists come to some places in large numbers. To prevent loss of life, security should be enhanced at places where there is danger and if necessary, tourist entry should be temporarily banned. If tourists do not follow instructions of the administration, appropriate action should be taken against them,” Sujata Saunik, Chief Secretary of the Government of Maharashtra, told PTI.
Restrictions in play across Maharashtra
Tourists are prohibited from entering fast-flowing streams, swimming in dangerous waters, or approaching waterfalls, while sitting under one or taking photos is banned, along with sitting at the edges of valley and steep terrains. Reckless driving, unsafe overtaking, and parking vehicles on roads are forbidden. There are also restrictions on playing loud music, DJ setups and car speakers that disturb the peace.