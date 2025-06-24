From Kaas Plateau to Lingamala Falls, several tourist spots in Maharashtra to remain shut during rain monsoon

Lush greenery, gushing waterfalls and pleasant weather, the monsoon season is a glorious time for tourism in Maharashtra after the harsh summer months. It’s the perfect time to go on treks or just slow down and take a break from city life. With a rise in tourists visiting hill stations like Lonavala, Matheran, Mahabaleshwar, etc., it’s important to stay safe. Devkund waterfalls in Bhira in Raigad district(instagram)

Recently, the Kundmala bridge near Pune collapsed, leading to four deaths and several people being injured. The reasons were heavy rainfall that caused the Indrayani river waters to swell and overcrowding on the dilapidated bridge.

After this tragic incident, authorities have imposed restrictions or shut down access to these popular spots:

Kaas Plateau

Lingamala Falls

Ekvira Devi temple

Karla and Bhaje caves

Bhaje Waterfall

Madhe Ghat Waterfalls

Devkund Waterfall

Forts like Lohgad, Visapur, Tikona, Rajgad, Ajinkyatara and Torna

Tiger Point

Lion Point

Shivling Point

Pawana Dam

Secret Point

Tamhini Ghat

The restrictions for the spots in Lonavala and Maval taluka areas are effective till August 31, while those areas that fall in the Rajgad area will remain closed till September 22 and restrictions in Satara district will stand till August 19.

“During the monsoon, tourists come to some places in large numbers. To prevent loss of life, security should be enhanced at places where there is danger and if necessary, tourist entry should be temporarily banned. If tourists do not follow instructions of the administration, appropriate action should be taken against them,” Sujata Saunik, Chief Secretary of the Government of Maharashtra, told PTI.

Restrictions in play across Maharashtra

Tourists are prohibited from entering fast-flowing streams, swimming in dangerous waters, or approaching waterfalls, while sitting under one or taking photos is banned, along with sitting at the edges of valley and steep terrains. Reckless driving, unsafe overtaking, and parking vehicles on roads are forbidden. There are also restrictions on playing loud music, DJ setups and car speakers that disturb the peace.