From law to liberation: An SC judge who drinks only Gangajal

In a heartfelt and deeply personal sharing, Hon’ble Justice Sanjay Karol of the Supreme Court of India recounted a spiritual journey that transcended the boundaries of legal thought and entered the sacred realm of inner transformation. The renowned judge drinks only Gangajal to quench his thirst and he shared the story behind this resolve. What began as a simple encounter with him recently evolved into a profound commitment to faith, discipline, and divine grace — guided by the sacred waters of the Ganga. Hon’ble Justice Sanjay Karol of the Supreme Court of India

“I met a saint who spoke words that pierced right through my heart,” Justice Karol shared, reflecting on that pivotal moment. The conversation rekindled memories of an earlier interaction with a retired judge known for his spiritual depth. “He had spoken of his journey with Gangajal as a path to awakening, a vehicle for inner grace,” Justice Karol recalled. “He carried bottles blessed under Namami Gange, infused with Rudraksha. They were like relics of ancient wisdom.”

When the saint heard this, he made a statement that shook Justice Karol to his core: “Whoever consumes Gangajal may be worthy of being venerated.” The saint then recited verses from Adi Shankaracharya’s Ganga Stotra, invoking the divine presence of the holy river. That moment, Justice Karol said, “awakened something deep within me. I felt an inner call to test this for myself.”

What followed was more than an experiment — it was a vow. “I decided I would live one week with only Gangajal,” he said. Despite initial skepticism and institutional hesitation about endorsing the sacred water for consumption, he pursued the path with faith. He found a priest who had lived solely on Gangajal for over 30 years. “That one week became 15 days, then a month. Eventually, it became a way of life.”

The transformation, he explained, touched every aspect of his existence. “My wife, who was once reluctant to accompany me on spiritual journeys, began travelling with me. Our first pilgrimage together to Haridwar and Devprayag was not just a trip — it was a rebirth of our bond,” he said.

He described a surge in his own mental clarity and spiritual vitality. “Meditation came naturally. My decisions at work became sharper, but also more compassionate. My mind stopped resisting intuition and began flowing with it.”

Even when his official responsibilities take him abroad, Justice Karol stays rooted in his vow. “Whether in India or overseas, I only consumed Gangajal. It was not a burden—it was my source of focus and joy.” He also spoke about a heightened sense of manifestation. “My thoughts began aligning with reality. When the heart is clean and surrendered, it feels like the divine begins to respond.”

Perhaps the most telling change, however, was intangible. “People told me I looked different. I felt lighter. There was a glow — not from achievement, but from peace.”

His spiritual path is now an inseparable part of his identity. “Gangajal flows through me now — not just in my veins, but in my values,” he said. “Through every sip, I feel grace. Through every fast, I cleanse my soul.”

Justice Karol’s journey is a reminder that even within the highest corridors of justice, the quietest truths of the soul can echo — and liberate.

(Written by Dr Tanu Jain)