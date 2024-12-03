From tech exec to PV Sindhu’s husband-to-be: Here’s what Venkata Datta Sai's LinkedIn bio tells us

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu (29) is all set to marry Venkata Datta Sai, an executive director at Posidex Technologies, on December 22, as confirmed by PTI. While the two families have known each other for some time, their wedding plans were recently finalised. Sindhu’s father, PV Ramana, shared that the December 22 wedding date was chosen to fit into Sindhu’s busy schedule before her next season begins in January. The couple will also hold a reception in Hyderabad on December 24, following which Sindhu will resume her training. PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai

Who exactly is Venkata Datta Sai?

Venkata Datta Sai, a seasoned executive in the tech industry, holds an impressive academic and professional background. Son of GT Venkateshwar Rao, managing director at Posidex Technologies who was also part of the Indian Revenue Service (IRS). Venkata currently works at Posidex Technologies which is a Hyderabad-based company specializing in data management and analytics solutions. His LinkedIn bio highlights his work in the tech and banking sectors. He writes about solving complex problems using technology, particularly in financial services, mentioning his contributions to instant credit score matching and other innovations.

He says, “The loan that you get in 12 seconds or the credit card that you have thanks to the instant credit score matching? Just some of the most complex problems I solve using a proprietary entity resolution search engine. My solutions and products are deployed for critical operations at some of the biggest banks from HDFC to ICICI. Rest assured, most of you would have used one of my creations unwittingly at least once in your lifetime."

Education

He completed his BBA in Accounting and Finance from Flame University and later pursued a Master’s in Data Science and Machine Learning from the International Institute of Information Technology in Bangalore. Before joining Posidex Technologies in 2019, Sai worked with JSW and served as managing director at Sour Apple Asset Management.

Also has experience with IPL

In addition to his corporate career, Sai has a deep connection to sports. He previously interned with JSW where he had the chance to work with an IPL team, gaining valuable insights into leadership and team management — skills that have undoubtedly shaped his professional journey.

Where is the wedding happening?

With the wedding in Udaipur, fans can expect a celebration that brings together Sindhu’s sporting achievements with Datta Sai’s corporate expertise. The union of these two high achievers promises to be a memorable occasion. The announcement came just days after Sindhu clinched the title at the Syed Modi International in Lucknow on Sunday.