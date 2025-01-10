Get to know everything about butterflies? Attend this event in Mumbai

Butterfly artwork on display at the exhibition in 2023.

Butterflies are seen as symbols of transformation, hope, beauty and freedom. They also play a significant role in our ecosystem, from being excellent pollinators to indicators of environmental health. Did you know that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) is home to 233 species of butterflies? In an initiative to promote environmental conservation in urban habitats and celebrate these “winged jewels”, a two-day Butterfly Meet is being held in Chembur, starting today.

The event is presented by Vivant Untamed Earth Foundation, a non-profit organisation, and the M (West) Ward of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Dr Sanjeev Shevade, Founder of Vivant Untamed Earth, and a practising orthodontist, says, “The objective is to empower the common man with the knowledge that each of us can make a difference. By becoming environmentally conscious in our conduct and lifestyles, we can all contribute to the cause of conservation. We all belong to this planet, and together, we must protect it."

Day 1 of the event will have an exhibition of butterfly images and also some interesting activities for children, including a drawing competition, an origami demonstration and a butterfly quiz. All children in the age group of six years to Class 10 can participate in these activities. On Day 2, some insightful lectures and presentations will be delivered by experts and citizen scientists, apart from a panel discussion on urban butterfly conservation and sustainable habitats. While the event is open to all, free of charge, prior registration is mandatory to participate in the children’s activities and lectures.

Event Details

January 11

What: Drawing competition for children

Timing: 8am to 11am

Where: N. G. Acharya – Diamond Garden (indoors), Chembur

January 12

What: Lectures and presentations by experts and citizen scientists

Timing: 9am to 3.30pm

Where: Alamu Hall, 8th Road, near Diamond Garden, Chembur

January 11 and 12

What: Exhibition of butterfly images

Timing: 8.30am to 5pm

Where: N. G. Acharya – Diamond Garden, Chembur

What: Origami demonstrations by ‘Origami Mitra’ and butterfly quiz for children

Timing: 3:30 PM to 5:00 PM

Where: N. G. Acharya – Diamond Garden, Chembur