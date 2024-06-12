'Golmaal hai bhai sab golmaal hai': Internet erupts over US woman's Jaipur jewellery scam

A US woman's trip to Jaipur, Rajasthan turned sour when she realised her hefty purchase costing crores was actually worth ₹300. As per Additional CP Bajrang Singh, the woman is in the business of diamond and gold jewellery and had purchased a few pieces which she was to display at a US exhibition in February-March of this year. However, the checking process at the same revealed the 'gold' to be only 9 carats and the 'diamonds' to be Moissanite. A case was subsequently registered with the father-son duo asking for 2-days time to come up with the monetary compensation. They have since been absconding. This is how the internet is reacting to the unfolding drama. A US woman was duped of ₹ 6 crores by a jeweller duo in Jaipur, Rajasthan

Some internet users are not buying into the narrative

People are usually raring to believe something as sensational as the case at hand — not all of internet though. A popular point of view that appears to be coming up across platforms is that the whole ordeal of the American woman is actually a carefully orchestrated conspiracy theory, spun to drop India's international cred. An Instagram user expressed, "This can be a conspiracy also to defame india. 6 crore product does not have any proof or receipt? Did she buy it from paan dukan?" Echoing the sentiment, another added, "Kya pta usne hi jewellery badal di ho to.... Hmesa indian hi galat ni hote..." Moving aside from the fact versus fiction conjecture surrounding the case, another user simply expressed how the same does not spell a pretty picture for the country's image on the international stage. They added, "This will build negative images of India in foreign".

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Some however, have taken the case and its facts at face value, asking for justice on behalf of the woman. They commented, "That's a very bad thing.. The shopkeeper should be sentenced behind the bar and woken should get her money back" Another X user also reasoned how the actual worth of jewellery lies in the skill with which craftsmen design it. They added, “🗣 'All that glitters is not gold' But I can say that the skills of processes of shaping precious metals into jewelry is now making by machines but not by Silver and goldsmiths, due to which the designs are attractive tocthe consumer and they never mind the fact of the Metal.⚠️”

Internet makes light of the situation

As goes with any big breaking news, there are always those who find humour in the situation. Shocked at the sky-high value of the pieces and the willingness of the woman to buy them, one Instagram user commented, "Meanwhile I'm still thinking people have 6 crores😂😂😂😂." Another added, "Logon k pass 6 crore h parr akal nahi h".

A different perspective is how this scam balances out India's history of being plundered by foreigners. A comment reflecting the same read, "To kya hua itna india ko luta pahele thoda se take back kiya indian ne." There of course have also been a barrage of hilarious one-liners ranging from: "Golmaal hah bhai sab golmaal h", "India is not for begineeerss😂" and "Moye moye", to cite a few.

Which side of the divide are you on?