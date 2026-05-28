Gucci enters Formula 1 as title partner

The collaboration marks the launch of Gucci Racing, a new brand platform built around performance, precision and excellence. Positioned at the intersection of luxury and sport, the initiative will extend beyond traditional sponsorship. Gucci plans to roll out product lines, exclusive client experiences and global activations tied to the partnership, aiming to create long-term cultural and commercial impact.

Italian luxury house Gucci has signed a multi-year agreement to become the title partner of Alpine’s Formula 1 team, with the partnership set to begin in the 2027 season. The team will compete under the name Gucci Racing Alpine Formula One Team. While financial details remain undisclosed, industry estimates suggest the deal could be worth over $150 million.

From designing driver overalls to outfitting mechanics and team staff, the brand plans to integrate its aesthetic into every aspect of Alpine’s operations. Creative director Demna will be closely involved, ensuring the partnership blends performance functionality with high-fashion sensibility.

The tie-up will bring a dramatic visual shift for Alpine. Gucci’s signature red, green, black and gold palette is expected to dominate the team’s identity, replacing the current blue and pink scheme, though elements of Alpine’s blue will remain. The branding will extend across the car, team kit and paddock presence.