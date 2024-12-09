Heated Mohammed Siraj-Travis Head Exchange: Latest addition to Border-Gavaskar Trophy's storied controversies

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy has once again found itself in the spotlight after a heated exchange between India's pacer Mohammed Siraj and Australia’s batter Travis Head during the second Test in Adelaide. The ICC is reportedly scrutinising the incident that unfolded during the 82nd over of Australia's innings. Siraj delivered a stunning in-swinging yorker to dismiss Head, followed by an aggressive send-off, gesturing animatedly toward the stands. Head, in response, exchanged words with Siraj before walking off amid applause from the home crowd. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy has witnessed several controversies in the history of the series.

This incident reignites memories of past controversies that have defined the intense rivalry between India and Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Here’s a look back at some of the biggest moments that shaped the competition down under:

1. Sunil Gavaskar's walkout (1981)

One of cricket’s most dramatic moments occurred during the 1981 Melbourne Test when Sunil Gavaskar staged an 'infamous' walkout. After being controversially given out LBW by umpire Rex Whitehead, Gavaskar, visibly furious, gestured for his batting partner Chetan Chauhan to leave the field with him in protest. Years later, Gavaskar clarified the real trigger: it wasn’t just the LBW decision but also an Australian player’s “get lost” remark.

2. Harbhajan-Symonds racial slur allegations (2008)

The Sydney Test in January 2008 remains one of the ugliest episodes in the Trophy’s history. Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds accused Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh of using a racial slur during a heated exchange. Symonds was heard saying, “You called me monkey again. You don’t know what you’ve said.” The incident escalated as Australian skipper Ricky Ponting reported it to match officials, leading to Harbhajan being banned for three Tests. However, India appealed the decision, with Sachin Tendulkar vouching for Harbhajan. A New Zealand judge later overturned the ban, citing insufficient evidence, and Harbhajan was fined instead.

3. Sourav Ganguly’s controversial dismissal (2008)

In the Sydney Test of the 2008-09 series, Sourav Ganguly's dismissal sparked outrage. Michael Clarke claimed a low catch at slip, and umpire Mark Benson chose to rely on Ricky Ponting’s assertion that the catch was clean, without consulting replays. Following India’s loss, captain Anil Kumble remarked, “Only one team is playing in the spirit of the game,” summing up the contentious atmosphere.

4. Kohli’s middle finger to the Aussie crowd (2011-12)

Virat Kohli made headlines during his maiden Border-Gavaskar Trophy series when he was caught on camera showing the middle finger to the Australian crowd in Sydney. Reacting to heckling and abuses targeting his family, Kohli later explained his actions on Twitter, writing, “What when the crowd says the worst things about your mother and sister. The worst I’ve heard.” He was fined 50% of his match fees for the gesture.

5. Kohli vs. Johnson (2014-15)

The 2014-15 Boxing Day Test saw fiery exchanges between Virat Kohli and Mitchell Johnson. After being struck by the ball on a follow-through, Kohli admonished Johnson, saying, “Try and hit the stumps next time, not my body.” In a press conference, Kohli stated, “I am not there to take unnecessary words or chats. There’s no good reason that I should respect unnecessarily some people when they are not respecting me.”

6. Racism Against Mohammed Siraj (2020-21)

During the third Test of the 2020-21 series, Mohammed Siraj faced racist abuse from the Sydney crowd. Tim Paine, Australia’s captain at the time, later recounted Siraj’s emotional reaction: “I still remember walking up to Siraj; he actually had tears in his eyes and tears rolling down his cheeks. This is a kid who had just gone through the death of his father. And then to have that... I just thought it was uncalled for.”

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy continues to serve as a stage for high drama, intense rivalry, and moments of controversy that resonate beyond the cricketing world. The Siraj-Head altercation adds yet another chapter to this storied history, keeping fans glued to the action both on and off the field.