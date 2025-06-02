Search Search
Monday, Jun 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 2 June 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 02, 2025 06:30 AM IST

Monday, June 2 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#ArtAttack

What: Yiwarra Kuju – The Canning Stock Route

Catch It Live on Monday, 2 June May 2025. (Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)
Catch It Live on Monday, 2 June May 2025. (Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Where: Open-Air Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: May 27 to June 8

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) 

 

#LitTalk

What: Public Health, Social and Gender Justice with Empathy

Where: Lecture Room I, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: June 2

Timing: 3.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

 

#StepUp

What: Koshish 2025 – Tribute to Guru Pt Praveen Gangani | Kathak recital ft Mukesh Praveen Gangani, Chetan Javda & Bhavdeep Javda

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: June 2

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: One Night StandUp

Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Hauz Khas Village

When: June 2

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line) 

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

News / HTCity / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 2 June 2025
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 02, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On