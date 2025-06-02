HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 2 June 2025
Monday, June 2 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#ArtAttack
What: Yiwarra Kuju – The Canning Stock Route
Where: Open-Air Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: May 27 to June 8
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Public Health, Social and Gender Justice with Empathy
Where: Lecture Room I, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate
When: June 2
Timing: 3.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Koshish 2025 – Tribute to Guru Pt Praveen Gangani | Kathak recital ft Mukesh Praveen Gangani, Chetan Javda & Bhavdeep Javda
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: June 2
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: One Night StandUp
Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Hauz Khas Village
When: June 2
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
