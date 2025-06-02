HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 2 June 2025

#ArtAttack What: Yiwarra Kuju – The Canning Stock Route Catch It Live on Monday, 2 June May 2025. (Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Where: Open-Air Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: May 27 to June 8

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

What: Public Health, Social and Gender Justice with Empathy

Where: Lecture Room I, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: June 2

Timing: 3.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: Koshish 2025 – Tribute to Guru Pt Praveen Gangani | Kathak recital ft Mukesh Praveen Gangani, Chetan Javda & Bhavdeep Javda

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: June 2

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: One Night StandUp

Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Hauz Khas Village

When: June 2

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

