HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 26 May 2025
May 26, 2025 01:34 PM IST
Monday, May 26 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#ArtAttack
What: Chirag Patel: In Pursuit of Parallels
Where: Akar Prakar, D-43, First Floor, Defence Colony
When: May 26 to June 21
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Gharwali / Dil Ki Duniya
Where: Blank Canvas, LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: May 26
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Bollywood Rhapsody
Where: Klub Hermis (Ground Floor), Corporate Park, Lemon Tree Hotel, Sector 60, Gurugram
When: May 26
Timing: 10pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)
#JustForLaughs
What: Noida Comedy Carnival
Where: Upper Deck Comedy Club, Commercial Complex, Amarpali Silicon City, Sector 76, Noida
When: May 26
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 76 (Aqua Line)