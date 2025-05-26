Search Search
Monday, May 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 26 May 2025

ByHT Correspondent
May 26, 2025 01:34 PM IST

Monday, May 26 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#ArtAttack

What: Chirag Patel: In Pursuit of Parallels

Catch It Live on Monday, 26 May 2025. (Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)
Where: Akar Prakar, D-43, First Floor, Defence Colony

When: May 26 to June 21

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)  

 

#Staged 

What: Gharwali / Dil Ki Duniya 

Where: Blank Canvas, LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House 

When: May 26 

Timing: 7pm 

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com 

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)    

 

#TuneIn 

What: Bollywood Rhapsody 

Where: Klub Hermis (Ground Floor), Corporate Park, Lemon Tree Hotel, Sector 60, Gurugram 

When: May 26 

Timing: 10pm 

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com 

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

 

#JustForLaughs 

What: Noida Comedy Carnival 

Where: Upper Deck Comedy Club, Commercial Complex, Amarpali Silicon City, Sector 76, Noida 

When: May 26 

Timing: 9pm 

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com  

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 76 (Aqua Line) 

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction 

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 26 May 2025
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 26, 2025
