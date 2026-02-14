A Valentine date with floral shows in Delhi-NCR

A Presidential Ritual

The Winter Annuals Edition of Amrit Udyan features tulips, roses, and winter blooms as well as bonsai, blumeria, and banyan garden. This year boasts of the newly added Babbling Brook with stepping stones and reflexology paths. Kriti Batra, a student of Delhi University, is an annual visitor. She shares, “Last year, seeing that scale of planting design was incredible. This year, I’m planning to take my friends here on my birthday for a special celebration at a historic place.”