A Valentine date with floral shows in Delhi-NCR
As winter dips and Valentine’s buzz lingers, Delhi NCR bursts into bloom with vibrant floral shows and dreamy gardens perfect for a picture-perfect date
If your walk through Amrit Udyan left you craving more bursts of colour, you’re in luck. As winter loosens its grip and Valentine’s Day cheer lingers, Delhi NCR’s parks and promenades are lighting up with floral festivities. Whether it’s seasonal blossoms, themed gardens or interactive installations, these shows are perfect for a scenic day out with your valentine.
Noida’s Colour Carnival
The 38th Noida Flower Show will showcase vibrant beds of petunias, marigolds and dahlias. This year, the experience goes beyond visual delight. “We are creating theme-based sections and interactive spaces inviting people to engage with gardening hands-on,” shares a horticulturist at the venue.
Where: Shivalik Park, Sector 33A, Noida
When: February 19 to 22
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)
Blooms By The River
Set against the Yamuna riverfront, Pushp Mahotsav promotes urban gardening and environmental awareness. “This year we are highlighting native plant varieties and interactive displays that appeal to families and children,” says a member of the management team.
Where: Baansera Park, Yamuna Floodplains, Sarai Kale Khan
When: February 14 to 16
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Yamuna Bank (Blue Line)
When Art Meets Green
Visitors to the Garden Tourism Festival can expect plant sculptures, themed installations, and live music alongside children’s art competitions and eco-awareness activities. “The play of light on floral sculptures creates compelling stories,” says Raghav Mehta from Delhi Photography Club. A Delhi Tourism official adds, “This is where art and environment intersect.”
Where: Garden of Five Senses, Western Marg, Saket
When: February 21 to 23
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
A Tulip Takeover
Planted in phases by the NDMC, over two lakh tulips in red, pink and white have transformed the diplomatic enclave into one of the city’s most photographed stretches.
Where: Shantipath, Chanakyapuri, Delhi
When: February 15 to March (Phased bloom display)
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
A Presidential Ritual
The Winter Annuals Edition of Amrit Udyan features tulips, roses, and winter blooms as well as bonsai, blumeria, and banyan garden. This year boasts of the newly added Babbling Brook with stepping stones and reflexology paths. Kriti Batra, a student of Delhi University, is an annual visitor. She shares, “Last year, seeing that scale of planting design was incredible. This year, I’m planning to take my friends here on my birthday for a special celebration at a historic place.”
Where: Rashtrapati Bhavan, North Avenue Road
On till: March 31
Timing: 10am to 6pm (Last entry 5pm; closed Mondays and March 4)
Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow and Violet Line)
