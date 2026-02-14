Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    A Valentine date with floral shows in Delhi-NCR

    As winter dips and Valentine’s buzz lingers, Delhi NCR bursts into bloom with vibrant floral shows and dreamy gardens perfect for a picture-perfect date

    Updated on: Feb 14, 2026 2:11 PM IST
    By Karan Sethi
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    If your walk through Amrit Udyan left you craving more bursts of colour, you’re in luck. As winter loosens its grip and Valentine’s Day cheer lingers, Delhi NCR’s parks and promenades are lighting up with floral festivities. Whether it’s seasonal blossoms, themed gardens or interactive installations, these shows are perfect for a scenic day out with your valentine.

    The month of February will see several flower shows taking place across Delhi NCR
    The month of February will see several flower shows taking place across Delhi NCR
    Noida colour carnival will be hosted at Shivalik Park.
    Noida colour carnival will be hosted at Shivalik Park.

    Noida’s Colour Carnival

    The 38th Noida Flower Show will showcase vibrant beds of petunias, marigolds and dahlias. This year, the experience goes beyond visual delight. “We are creating theme-based sections and interactive spaces inviting people to engage with gardening hands-on,” shares a horticulturist at the venue.

    Where: Shivalik Park, Sector 33A, Noida

    When: February 19 to 22

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)

    Blooms By The River

    Set against the Yamuna riverfront, Pushp Mahotsav promotes urban gardening and environmental awareness. “This year we are highlighting native plant varieties and interactive displays that appeal to families and children,” says a member of the management team.

    Where: Baansera Park, Yamuna Floodplains, Sarai Kale Khan

    When: February 14 to 16

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Nearest Metro Station: Yamuna Bank (Blue Line)

    A structure made of flowers at the Garden Tourism Festival in Saket.
    A structure made of flowers at the Garden Tourism Festival in Saket.

    When Art Meets Green

    Visitors to the Garden Tourism Festival can expect plant sculptures, themed installations, and live music alongside children’s art competitions and eco-awareness activities. “The play of light on floral sculptures creates compelling stories,” says Raghav Mehta from Delhi Photography Club. A Delhi Tourism official adds, “This is where art and environment intersect.”

    Where: Garden of Five Senses, Western Marg, Saket

    When: February 21 to 23

    Timing: 11am to 9pm

    Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

    Over two lakh tulips are on show at Shantipath.
    Over two lakh tulips are on show at Shantipath.

    A Tulip Takeover

    Planted in phases by the NDMC, over two lakh tulips in red, pink and white have transformed the diplomatic enclave into one of the city’s most photographed stretches.

    Where: Shantipath, Chanakyapuri, Delhi

    When: February 15 to March (Phased bloom display)

    Timing: 10am to 7pm

    Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

    The Winter Annuals Edition of Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
    The Winter Annuals Edition of Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

    A Presidential Ritual

    The Winter Annuals Edition of Amrit Udyan features tulips, roses, and winter blooms as well as bonsai, blumeria, and banyan garden. This year boasts of the newly added Babbling Brook with stepping stones and reflexology paths. Kriti Batra, a student of Delhi University, is an annual visitor. She shares, “Last year, seeing that scale of planting design was incredible. This year, I’m planning to take my friends here on my birthday for a special celebration at a historic place.”

    Where: Rashtrapati Bhavan, North Avenue Road

    On till: March 31

    Timing: 10am to 6pm (Last entry 5pm; closed Mondays and March 4)

    Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow and Violet Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/A Valentine Date With Floral Shows In Delhi-NCR
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/A Valentine Date With Floral Shows In Delhi-NCR
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes