Adopt A Pet: Delhi-NCR folks, your furry pal for a lifetime is waiting!

These doggos and cattos are on the lookout for pawfect parents in Delhi-NCR. Fill your summer with some furry love by bringing home a companion for lifetime. Adopt, don’t shop for pets! Meet these animals in Delhi-NCR, who are searching for forever homes this week.

Chhutki is a playful little girl who loves trotting along with her human and canine companions.

Chhutki is a 1.5-month-old indie pup who was found abandoned at a tea stall in Pitampura, with a broken leg and huge gash, probably due to a road accident. After rescue, she was placed in medical boarding before being sent to a shelter where she loves trotting around her human as well as canine companions. Her fracture is healing well and she is currently on supplements and multivitamins for her bones. A friendly and playful mate, she is also good when children are around. Her first round of vaccines have been administered and she is dewormed. To adopt, WhatsApp: +918961359348.

Leo is a laidback dog who can easily charm anyone into becoming his BFF.

Leo is an 11-month-old mix-breed indie whose humans are not able to take care of his needs due to their hectic and demanding work life. They are hoping to find him a loving home where he will be showered with the affection and attention that he deserves. A laidback and easy puppy, this champ can charm anyone and gets along well with people easily. He has no fuss about food and will happily chomp on whatever is given, but has a fondness for treats. He is completely healthy and vaccinated. To adopt, WhatsApp: +919560629347.

Jerry is a low-maintenance and easy to train fur baby who can adapt to any kind of household.

Jerry is a 10-month-old indie who was born on the streets and is being taken care of by an animal lover. The rest of his litter has been adopted and he’s the last man standing. Young and easily trainable, he will make a friendly companion to the humans who decide to give him a forever home. Low maintenance and easy going, he gets along with other dogs. His vaccinations have begun but he will need to be neutered when he reaches the appropriate age. To adopt, WhatsApp: +919891971856.

Jack was abandoned by his humans but he is still on the lookout for his forever home to protect and cherish.

Jack is a six-year-old German Shepherd who was abandoned by his owners as they were not equipped to handle a large breed dog. Living at a shelter now, he’s still recovering from the emotional trauma, he will require a patient and experienced family that can be committed to providing him with stability, love, and attention. Since he’s a large breed dog, he will need enough space for exercise. Though hurt in the past, he is still filled with love and is on the look out for humans who will protect and adore him. He is neutered and fully vaccinated. To adopt, WhatsApp: +919810553737.

Apricot and Raisin are inseparable brothers who are up for adoption together.

Apricot and Raisin are 10-week-old indie kitties rescued from a low-income household that couldn’t meet their needs due to financial constraints. Available for adoption as a pair, the duo is super playful with a healthy fondness for naps, cuddles, and little kitty kisses. They can adapt to any household and will do extremely well with children or other furry companions as well. They are litter-trained and dewormed. Their first round of vaccinations have just started. To adopt, WhatsApp: +918860316406.

