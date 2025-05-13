Adopt a Pet: Delhi-NCR residents, bring home a loving companion from this bunch of furry buddies

Twinkle is a 25-day-old Indie puppy.

Twinkle is a 25-day-old playful Indie who was rescued in Noida. This little one is full of charm and has a very lively and friendly personality. She isn’t fussy at all about food, and happily eats everything. She has been vaccinated and dewormed, and is now in search of a loving home. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9899474316.

Jai is an adorable five months old kitten who is full of love and mischief! Rescued after his brave mother protected him and his siblings from a dog attack, Jai is now thriving with a foster parent. He loves to nibble on dry and wet food as well as boiled chicken. He is litter-trained, and will be vaccinated in due time. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9971267512.

Misty and Husky are two adorable four-month-old Pomeranian and Indie mix siblings. Misty (brown, female) and Husky (black, male) are healthy, social, and full of affection. Presently chilling in Faridabad, the two have a great appetite and enjoy everything ranging from roti-sabzi to milk, meat, and even fruits such as watermelon! Their vaccinations are pending. To adopt them as a pair or separately, WhatsApp: 8810276912.

Honey is a five-month-old who was rescued two days ago from the streets of southwest Delhi. Calm, affectionate, and incredibly well-mannered, he is possibly an Indie and Labrador mix. He is gentle, loving, and gets along beautifully with other dogs and has no specific food choices. He has been well looked after well and administered rabies shot and even dewormed, so there are no ticks or fleas to affect his health. One of the sweetest pups you’ll ever meet, he is urgently looking for a family to call his own. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9953018259.

Inform us if you know of a pet who needs a home, write in to htcity.pets@gmail.com.

