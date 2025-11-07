Adopt a Pet: Delhi-NCR residents, bring home a loving companion from this bunch of furry buddies

Meet Bruno , the five-month-old Golden Retriever. He is as affectionate as they come. Vaccinated, dewormed, and healthy, he loves to eat all kinds of foods. It’s unfortunate that his current parents can no longer give him the time and attention he deserves. So he is now on the lookout for a family that can give him the same love and care he is used to receiving. To adopt, WhatsApp: +919711152345

Kira is a two months old indie, who was recently rescued. Playful, gentle, and full of life, loves dog food, chicken and rice. Yet to be vaccinated, she is currently in an unsafe neighbourhood and needs a new home soon. To adopt, WhatsApp: +91-9953868408

Meet Mishti , a five-month-old indie who is all heart and happiness. Playful, loving, and endlessly curious, she is always running around or learning new tricks. When it comes to meal time, she loves to relish curd rice, milk, and roti. Mishti is healthy, fully vaccinated and dewormed. To adopt her, WhatsApp: +919870153903

Tabby is a two-month-old rescue kitten. Presently in a shelter at Shaheen Bagh, she is tiny, playful, and full of curiosity. She likes to eat milk with bread, loves attention, and is already litter trained. She will have to undertake vaccinations and sterilisation, when the age is right. To adopt, WhatsApp: +91 8010207819

Inform us if you know of a pet who needs a home, write in to htcity.pets@gmail.com.