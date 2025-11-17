Adopt a Pet: Delhi-NCR residents, bring home a loving companion from this bunch of furry buddies

Momo is an 11-month-old gentle cat who has survived more pain than any animal should. He was rescued from the street with a severe bone fracture and underwent surgery back in September. After months of rest, medication, and constant care, he is finally healed and healthy again. This friendly boy loves milk and bread and is fully litter trained. Vaccinated and neutered, he’s ready for the forever home he has fought so hard for. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9315352927.

Manchu is an eight-month-old indie boy. Currently in Gurugram’s Sector 82, he is healthy and fully vaccinated. Extremely friendly with humans, Manchu is a loving companion who craves attention and playtime. A single-pet family is ideal for him. He is fond of regular dog food and has no special requirements. Sterilisation is mandatory upon adoption, and the cost will need to be borne by the adopter. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9810165517.

Ronnie is a two-year-old Golden Retriever. His current family is no longer able to care for him, and he urgently needs a forever home where he can the find safety, stability, and security that he is used to. Healthy and vaccinated, he has a superb temperament: calm, easygoing, friendly, and instantly trusting of new people. He gets along well with other dogs and absolutely loves his roti and rice, making him an easy, happy family companion. He will need to sterilised. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9007140914.

Angel is a one-month-old rescued baby boy. He was found on the streets of Noida’s Sector 63. Now safe and vaccinated, this cutie is super playful and full of puppy energy. He enjoys all kinds of food and is quick to bond with people. He’s far too young and fragile to be on the streets again and needs a family who can give him warmth, care, and a safe environment to grow up in. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9899474316.

Inform us if you know of a pet who needs a home, write in to htcity.pets@gmail.com