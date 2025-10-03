Adopt a Pet: Delhi-NCR residents, bring home a loving companion this festive season

Kitty is a two-month-old Indian tabby.

Kitty is a healthy two-month-old Oriental Shorthair (indie tabby) kitten in Dwarka. Friendly, well-behaved, and litter-trained, she enjoys milk and bread. Recently vet-checked, cleaned, and dewormed, she is too young for vaccinations but will need one in about a month’s time. Full of warmth, she’s looking for a home that can reciprocate the love she has to offer. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9717734056

Honey is a five-month-old indie. Playful and gentle, this bundle of cuteness is healthy, dewormed, and in the process of being vaccinated. He is great with other dogs and not fussy with food, either. While Honey is not yet leash-trained, he is eager to learn and adapt in a loving environment. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9487291182

Dodo is a two-year-old male Labrador.

Dodo is a two-year-old male Labrador. This gentle and affectionate boy is healthy and full of life, despite being abandoned by his family. Currently in foster care in Noida, Dodo is looking to shift into his forever home soon. He enjoys milk, soft food and roti, but all he needs is a family that will love him unconditionally. Adoption is open to anyone in Delhi-NCR. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9717079690

