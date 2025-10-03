Adopt a Pet: Delhi-NCR residents, bring home a loving companion this festive season

Kitty is a healthy two-month-old Oriental Shorthair (indie tabby) kitten in Dwarka. Friendly, well-behaved, and litter-trained, she enjoys milk and bread. Recently vet-checked, cleaned, and dewormed, she is too young for vaccinations but will need one in about a month’s time. Full of warmth, she’s looking for a home that can reciprocate the love she has to offer. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9717734056
Honey is a five-month-old indie. Playful and gentle, this bundle of cuteness is healthy, dewormed, and in the process of being vaccinated. He is great with other dogs and not fussy with food, either. While Honey is not yet leash-trained, he is eager to learn and adapt in a loving environment. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9487291182
Dodo is a two-year-old male Labrador. This gentle and affectionate boy is healthy and full of life, despite being abandoned by his family. Currently in foster care in Noida, Dodo is looking to shift into his forever home soon. He enjoys milk, soft food and roti, but all he needs is a family that will love him unconditionally. Adoption is open to anyone in Delhi-NCR. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9717079690
Rose, a 30-day-old female indie, is currently in Rohini. After losing her mother and two siblings to tragic accidents, she and the rest of her littermates were rescued and fostered. Her siblings have already found loving homes. Now, Rose is ready to meet her fur-ever parents. Dewormed and healthy, she is playful, affectionate, and not fussy about food. To adopt, WhatsApp: 8882274981
Inform us if you know of a pet who needs a home, write in to htcity.pets@gmail.com