Adopt a Pet: Looking for a companion in Delhi-NCR? Date these dashing, furry buddies!

Muffin is a Terrier mix

Muffin is a three or four years old Terrier mix who was found abandoned and heartbroken. Scared but resilient, he is now a cuddle-loving, affectionate boy who is loyal to the core and ready to trust the right human! His eating habits aren’t fussy but he needs to be the only pet at home. He shall, however, will make up more than you expect with his boundless love and devotion. Fully vaccinated and dewormed, he will be adopted post neutering. To adopt, WhatsApp: 8708901992

Bella is a playful and curious indie

Bella, three months old, is a happy and affectionate soul who was spotted hiding under a car to escape bigger dogs. Since her rescue, she has blossomed with love and care. Playful and curious, she is friendly with humans as well as other dogs. When it comes to food, she likes milk, soft food and is always ready for cuddles and the camera! Currently in foster care in Rajouri Garden, she has had her first bath, and her vaccinations as well as deworming has begun. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9999066993

Tuxie is already litter trained and dewormed!

Tuxie, a two-and-a-half-month-old tuxedo, is a bundle of sass and charm! Active, classy, and a little bossy, she is currently in foster care. Though found alone on the road, she adores human company. Litter trained and dewormed, this joyous creature has received her first Tricat vaccine, and her sterilisation will be mandatory at six months. Currently in Gurugram, she is open to relocate anywhere in Delhi-NCR. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9899354872

Hazel is an energetic pup and often full of affection.

Hazel is a 45 days old bundle of joy, bursting with love and playfulness! This little Indie girl is desperately looking for a forever home where she’ll be cherished and cared for. Full of affection and energy, Hazel likes to eat everything and has all the qualities that will make her a perfect furry companion for you. Her vaccinations are pending. To adopt, contact: 9870153903 / 9810409380

All that Twinkle needs is a bowl of milk and bread!

Twinkle, a two-month-old rescued kitten, is a kind sweetheart with a unique personality. She has endless love to shower on people around her. A combo of milk and bread is her fave meal! Currently living in a shelter, she is looking for a safe, indoor-only home, preferably with a netted balcony, and a family that will be wholly committed to her lifelong care alongside offering her love and stability. Her current caregivers aren’t interested in handing her over to bachelor homes. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9560720817

Inform us if you know of a pet who needs a home, write in to htcity.pets@gmail.com.

