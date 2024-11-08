Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Adopt A Pet: Looking for fur-ever companion in Delhi-NCR? Bring these pets home!

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 08, 2024 12:21 PM IST

Ensure that these adorable pals take refuge from smoggy outdoors by opening your heart and home to them, and let them bring joy and warmth into your life.

This week, four doggos and a catto are looking for fur-ever home in Delhi-NCR. Bring them home to add some cheer to your hearts and homes. Adopt, don't shop for pets!

These furry friends, in Delhi-NCR, are searching for forever homes. Won't you bring them home?
These furry friends, in Delhi-NCR, are searching for forever homes. Won't you bring them home?

 

Molly is a friendly soul who bonds easily with anyone who shows affection.
Molly is a friendly soul who bonds easily with anyone who shows affection.

Molly is a one-year-old German Shepherd mix who was abandoned along with her three puppies. Now safe at a boarding facility in Noida, she has a heart full of love. She is a friendly soul who bonds easily with anyone who shows her affection. Her vaccinations are underway and she’ll soon be spayed. To adopt, WhatsApp +91-9891071081

Purple is a gentle soul, who was rescued from an attack by territorial dogs when just 40 days old.
Purple is a gentle soul, who was rescued from an attack by territorial dogs when just 40 days old.

Purple is a lively three-and-a-half-month old indie. She was rescued from an attack by territorial dogs when just 40 days old. This gentle soul is now thriving and has received all necessary vaccinations and deworming. Her leash and potty training are in progress. To adopt, WhatsApp +91-9810233997

Bear is an affectionate and cuddly kitty who gets along well with everyone.
Bear is an affectionate and cuddly kitty who gets along well with everyone.

Bear is a five-month-old kitten who loves to cuddle everyone! Friendly at heart, he gets along wonderfully in homes that have other cats and dogs, which makes him a perfect fit for multi-pet families. Fully vaccinated, neutered, and litter trained, this affectionate little guy all set to be your buddy! To adopt, WhatsApp +91-9654955995

Uncle Sherlock is a gentle giant with a heart as big as him!
Uncle Sherlock is a gentle giant with a heart as big as him!

Uncle Sherlock is a majestic nine-year-old Great Dane, with a heart as big as him! This gentle giant may take some time initially to warm up to a new human, but once he does he soon becomes a loyal companion for life. He is fully vaccinated, dewormed, as well as leash and potty trained. He would ideally thrive well in a home with experienced dog owners and no other pets. To adopt, WhatsApp +91-9810233997

 

Goli is fantastic with other dogs as well as children.
Goli is fantastic with other dogs as well as children.

Goli is a four- to five-year-old indie who is almost always bursting with energy, affection, and love! She’s fantastic with other dogs as well as children. She enamours every human she meets. Her playful nature develops further when there’s plenty of physical and mental stimulation. Healthy and fully vaccinated, she’s ready to find her forever family. To adopt, contact: +91-9810553737

Inform us if you know of a pet who needs a home, write to: htcity.pets@gmail.com

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //