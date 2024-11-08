Adopt A Pet: Looking for fur-ever companion in Delhi-NCR? Bring these pets home!

This week, four doggos and a catto are looking for fur-ever home in Delhi-NCR. Bring them home to add some cheer to your hearts and homes. Adopt, don't shop for pets! These furry friends, in Delhi-NCR, are searching for forever homes. Won't you bring them home?

Molly is a friendly soul who bonds easily with anyone who shows affection.

Molly is a one-year-old German Shepherd mix who was abandoned along with her three puppies. Now safe at a boarding facility in Noida, she has a heart full of love. She is a friendly soul who bonds easily with anyone who shows her affection. Her vaccinations are underway and she’ll soon be spayed. To adopt, WhatsApp +91-9891071081

Purple is a gentle soul, who was rescued from an attack by territorial dogs when just 40 days old.

Purple is a lively three-and-a-half-month old indie. She was rescued from an attack by territorial dogs when just 40 days old. This gentle soul is now thriving and has received all necessary vaccinations and deworming. Her leash and potty training are in progress. To adopt, WhatsApp +91-9810233997

Bear is an affectionate and cuddly kitty who gets along well with everyone.

Bear is a five-month-old kitten who loves to cuddle everyone! Friendly at heart, he gets along wonderfully in homes that have other cats and dogs, which makes him a perfect fit for multi-pet families. Fully vaccinated, neutered, and litter trained, this affectionate little guy all set to be your buddy! To adopt, WhatsApp +91-9654955995

Uncle Sherlock is a gentle giant with a heart as big as him!

Uncle Sherlock is a majestic nine-year-old Great Dane, with a heart as big as him! This gentle giant may take some time initially to warm up to a new human, but once he does he soon becomes a loyal companion for life. He is fully vaccinated, dewormed, as well as leash and potty trained. He would ideally thrive well in a home with experienced dog owners and no other pets. To adopt, WhatsApp +91-9810233997

Goli is fantastic with other dogs as well as children.

Goli is a four- to five-year-old indie who is almost always bursting with energy, affection, and love! She’s fantastic with other dogs as well as children. She enamours every human she meets. Her playful nature develops further when there’s plenty of physical and mental stimulation. Healthy and fully vaccinated, she’s ready to find her forever family. To adopt, contact: +91-9810553737

Inform us if you know of a pet who needs a home, write to: htcity.pets@gmail.com

