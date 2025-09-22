An evening of laughter and memories: New book shares amusing tales from the world of architecture

The launch of the book Wit-ness to Mat-Haroo Spirit turned into an evening of laughter, camaraderie and heartfelt memories. Co-authored by architects Gurjit Singh Matharoo and Vagish Naganur, the book is a satirical collection of true stories with unexpected endings. Sunita Kohli, Mahindra Singh Matharoo, Gurjit Singh Matharoo, Sunil Sethi, Rajeev Sethi and Vagish Naganur (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

The lively gathering was brimming with affection as the city’s design and architecture fraternity turned up in full strength, with colleagues and protégés alike toasting their friend and mentor.

Revealing the inspiration behind the book, Gurjit shared, “The stories were always there, but we would just laugh and share them within our circle. We felt it might be time for a wider audience. This book is simply meant to lighten the mood.”