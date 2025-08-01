Art goes intimate, immersive for Delhi’s viewing experience at Artix 4.0 in the Capital

It’s not just established masters but also emerging talent that will take centre stage as Artix 4.0 makes its way to the Capital. Now in its fourth edition, the much-anticipated event continues to be recognised as India’s first hotel art exhibition, one that breaks away from conventional formats to reimagine how art is experienced. Some of the artworks at the two-day event, which aims to be an immersive showcase, for art lovers in the Capital.(Photos: HTCS)

This time, Artix sets out to redefine the artistic journey by celebrating both indigenous traditions and global creativity. The two-day event, which opens in Delhi from tomorrow, invites art lovers, collectors, and critics to an immersive showcase where innovation will meet culture and design.

A sculpture by artist Sachindranath Jha.

Moving beyond gallery walls, the exhibition will transform hotel rooms into intimate viewing spaces; each room curated to reflect the unique sensibilities of individual artists and galleries.

“With a concept that challenges traditional gallery norms, Artix offers exclusive preview areas designed to provide an unforgettable experience — where visitors can truly sense the artist’s vision,” says Malvika Poddar, one of the three co-founders.

Artist Aanchal Garg's work.

Co-founder Payal Kapoor calls it “a creative extravaganza for all”, while fellow co-founder Sethu Vaidyanathan adds, “This event defies all rules, brightening the artistic tapestry and nurturing a new generation of collectors and connoisseurs.”

Celebrating all forms of artistic expression, Artix 4.0 also aims to transcend traditional boundaries. Each corner unfolds a curated story, blending imagination with luxury. The event will feature not just visual art but also conversations around contemporary practice, including sessions spotlighting emerging talent and Indian textile traditions such as brocade and chanderi jamdani.

Dharki's handwoven textiles will also be displayed at this showcase.

This year, 23 participants, including galleries and solo artists, will showcase their works across 25 transformed hotel rooms. Photographer Prarthana Modi will present a series in black-and-white, while artist Shruti Gupta Kasana will exhibit her intricate mixed-media canvases embroidered with contemporary interpretations of Pichwai art. “It took me around 200 hours to complete this piece,” shares Shruti, adding, “It serves as a dialogue between past and present, honouring tradition while expressing personal vision. It’s part of the evolving modern Pichwai movement.”

A decor artefact by Lotus Arts De Vivre.

Catch It Live

What: Artix 4.0: The Redefined Artistic Odyssey

Where: The Claridges New Delhi, 12, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road

When: August 2 and 3

Timing: 11.30am to 8.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg on the Yellow Line

