At Home with Prez Murmu: Bollywood sheen in Delhi ft Ranbir Kapoor, Samantha, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar on R-Day

The Indian film fraternity is set to add star power to the 77th Republic Day At-Home Reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. Gram it: The shine of the illuminated Rashtrapati Bhavan, for the 77th Republic Day, will look brighter as Bollywood stars are expected to join in the celebrations today. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)

HT City has learnt that actors Ranbir Kapoor, Samantha and Yami Gautam Dhar, along with filmmakers Aditya Dhar (Yami’s husband) and Rajkumar Hirani, are expected to be among the invitees for the afternoon hi-tea hosted by President Droupadi Murmu.

A source tells us, “Bollywood has always been part of such ceremonies as Indian cinema represents the country’s culture beautifully. So some of the popular personalities are expected to be present this year too.”

Held annually after the Republic Day Parade, the At-Home Reception brings together 500 to 600 guests from different walks of life to recognise achievements and celebrate India’s cultural and artistic heritage.

The President had earlier offered a glimpse of the At-Home invitation, which pays tribute to the Ashtalakshmi states of the Northeast.