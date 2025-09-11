Avocado in gol gappe? Social media torn over Delhi’s pani puri twist | Watch viral video

The quirky combo went viral after food blogger Karan Marwah posted his review on Instagram. His Reel — which has already racked up 290K views — shows him biting into the fusion puri, admitting (hand on heart) that he actually enjoyed it. But while Marwah’s verdict was surprisingly positive, Instagram users have been less forgiving.

If you thought the avocado craze peaked with smoothies and sourdough toasts, brace yourself. Because the creamy green fruit has officially gatecrashed desi street food. Enter: Avocado Pani Puri. Yes, you read that right — for ₹220, you can now score six crispy puris stuffed not with aloo masala, but with chilled mashed avocado, onions, and tomatoes. The experiment, spotted at Prince Chaat in Gurgaon’s Galleria Market, is already dividing foodies faster than you can say, "Bhaiya!"

From reels to rage The video’s comments section reads like a battlefield. One user declared, “Feeling sorry for both pani puri and avocado — neither deserved this tragic combo.” Another added, “220 rupees for pani puri? Hell naw.” Some couldn’t resist Bollywood humour, calling it “What Amitabh ate in Suryavansham.” Others rolled their eyes at what they called the “cancel culture gang” shutting down innovation.

Still, a few optimists defended the mash-up, noting how avocado could work as a neutral base for Indian spices. But even they admitted it felt better suited for fine-dining experiments than a street cart staple.

What’s trending on our plates? Fusion food isn’t new. From butter chicken pasta to Maggi momos, desi street food has long flirted with global ingredients. But avocado pani puri seems to have struck a particularly raw (and ripe) nerve. Why? Because pani puri is almost sacred in India — a snack tied to nostalgia, sibling rivalries, and college canteen memories. Replacing its aloo filling with a foreign fruit feels to many like messing with tradition.

Yet, the Gen Z palate has shown itself to be open to playful reinventions. Think sushi burritos, croissant-dosas, or even coffee mixed with nimbu pani (yes, that exists). Avocado pani puri, then, is perhaps less of a crime and more of a reflection of urban India’s ever-experimental taste buds — where Instagrammability sometimes matters as much as flavour.

So, is avocado pani puri the future of fusion chaat or just another culinary fad? Honestly, it depends on whether you’re adventurous enough to try it. If you love avocado toast, this might feel like a breezy upgrade. But if you’re a purist who believes pani puri should remain untouched, you’ll probably side with the meme-makers calling it “an international scam.”

Now, over to you: would you shell out ₹220 to try avocado pani puri, or are you giving this one a hard pass?